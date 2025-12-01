No ‘Bansere’ can protect you from bullets – Lands Ministry spokesperson warns illegal miners

The Spokesperson to the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources on illegal mining, Mahmud Kabore, has cautioned galamsey operators against trusting spiritual claims of protection, popularly known as “Bansere,” which are said to make them immune to bullets or security interventions.

Speaking on Oyerepa Radio, Mr. Kabore dismissed the notion of supernatural safeguards, calling such beliefs “superstitious” distractions that undermine the government’s enforcement efforts.

“A lot of these things are superstitious. Has any Forestry Commission officer ever testified that a bullet did not penetrate because of ‘Bansere’?” he questioned.

He disclosed that several arrested miners had been found wearing these charms, yet none displayed any invincibility. “I have videos of people arrested with ‘Bansere’ on them. There are no powers in that. These are tactics meant to weaken the fight, but as far as NAIMOS is concerned, there is nothing like ‘Bansere,’” he emphasised.

Kabore, who identifies as both a traditionalist and religious person, clarified that spiritual beliefs have no role in law enforcement operations. “I believe in supernatural powers, but in the fight against galamsey, there is nothing like a bullet not penetrating. The government has not authorised us to shoot anyone, and we have never encountered anything of that sort,” he said.

He warned that illegal miners who continue to rely on spiritual protection would face the full force of state authority. “If you believe in your ‘Bansere’ and allow a mallam to deceive you, and you enter the forest, we will deal with you. There is no force greater than state power,” Kabore cautioned.

To provide alternatives, he highlighted the government’s cooperative mining schemes, aimed at giving young people a legal avenue to engage in mining without fear of arrest. “The young people still want to mine, and that is why we have brought cooperative mining. You don’t need magic for cooperative mining. It is something you can do safely and legally,” he concluded.