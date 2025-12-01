Gov't reviewing operation terms with Zipline — Health Minister

The Minister for Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, has clarified that government is in active discussions with Zipline Ghana to review the terms of its drone-delivery operations, insisting that the priority is to ensure value for money and realign the service with national health needs.

Speaking at the Government Accountability Series at the Presidency on Monday, December 1, 2025, the minister revealed that the original contract, signed in 2018 and rolled out in 2019, committed the state to a take-or-pay arrangement that costs the country $88,000 per centre every month. With six operational centres nationwide, Ghana currently pays more than half a million dollars monthly for the service, regardless of the volume of work delivered.

Mr. Akandoh noted that this contradicts earlier public assurances that the initiative would not impose any financial burden on the Consolidated Fund.

He explained that a ministerial review showed a sharp mismatch between the service's intended purpose and its actual operations. The drone programme, introduced to support emergency health responses and improve access in hard-to-reach areas, has fulfilled only a fraction of that mandate. According to the ministry’s findings, just 12 percent of deliveries were to hard-to-reach communities, while emergency medical supplies accounted for only 4 percent.

The review also revealed that several items delivered by Zipline fall outside essential medical commodities. These include condoms, mosquito nets, syringes, needles, blood donor cards, and even educational materials such as textbooks, exercise books and school uniforms — items the minister stressed were never part of the core justification for the project.

Despite these concerns, Mr. Akandoh dismissed reports suggesting that government is seeking to terminate the partnership. He explained that the ongoing engagements aim to refine operations, reduce waste, and align the service with national priorities.

He added that President Mahama has directed all ministries to ensure that public spending delivers maximum value, and the discussions with Zipline are in line with that directive. The minister emphasised that drone technology remains relevant to Ghana’s health delivery system, but must operate efficiently and responsibly.

Government is now working with Zipline and other stakeholders to restructure the operational model, review cost commitments, and clearly define deliverables going forward. Mr. Akandoh assured the public that all essential healthcare services will continue without disruption as negotiations proceed.