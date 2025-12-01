NHIS to introduce new tariffs in January 2026 - Municipal Director hints

The National Health Insurance Scheme will introduce a new set of tariffs in January 2026 as part of measures to strengthen service delivery and reduce the growing complaints of illegal charges at hospitals.

The Ho Municipal Director of the National Health Insurance Authority, Savior Dela Amakpa, announced the changes during the commissioning of a new twenty bed maternity block at Matter Ecclesiae Hospital in Sokode Gbogame.

He explained that the revised tariffs represent an average increase of one hundred and eighty percent, with some categories rising by more than three hundred and four hundred percent.

According to him, the adjustments are meant to address long standing concerns from NHIS members who continue to face unauthorized fees at health facilities.

Mr Amakpa warned that hospitals that fail to comply with the new tariffs risk losing their credentials or licenses. He urged all facilities to strictly follow the directives and end the practice of charging illegal fees. He added that the Deputy Chief Executive of the Scheme, Dr Senanu Dzokoto, has clarified that the increment is part of a broader effort to resolve operational challenges and improve the capacity of hospitals to deliver quality care.

He commended healthcare providers in the Volta Region for their contributions and encouraged them to fully adhere to the updated tariff structure. He noted that the new rates are designed to strengthen service delivery and ensure that facilities are better equipped to serve patients. Mr Amakpa also praised Matter Ecclesiae Hospital for the new maternity unit and appealed to nurses and doctors to continue treating clients with dignity while respecting their rights.

The Scheme has reminded the public to report any health facility that continues to impose illegal charges after the new tariffs take effect. It assured members that steps will be taken against facilities that breach the directives.

Meanwhile, the Ho Municipal Health Director, Perfect Titiati, has appealed to the NHIS to improve the speed of claim payments. She explained that delays increase operational costs for health facilities and called on the Scheme to prioritize timely settlements to ensure sustainability of services.