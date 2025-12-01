Mathew Nyindam runs to Supreme Court to overthrow high court ruling on Kpandai rerun

Kpandai Member of Parliament, Mathew Nyindam

Kpandai Member of Parliament, Mathew Nyindam, has taken his fight to remain in Parliament to the Supreme Court, asking the apex court to throw out the High Court decision that cancelled his 2024 election victory.

Nyindam, through his lawyer Gary Nimako Marfo, is challenging the authority of the High Court in Tamale to hear the election petition that eventually led to the annulment. He insists the petition filed by NDC parliamentary candidate Daniel Nsala Wakpal was already out of time and therefore legally incompetent.

The election results for Kpandai were officially published in the Gazette on December 24, 2024. By law, any challenge to the parliamentary results must be filed within 21 days. However, Wakpal submitted his petition on January 25, 2025—more than a month after publication.

Nyindam argues that this delay stripped the High Court of the power to hear the case. He maintains that any ruling that proceeded from an invalid petition must also be deemed invalid.

In his affidavit to the Supreme Court, Nyindam stated that the petition “was invalid and could not have properly invoked the jurisdiction of the High Court, Commercial Division, Tamale,” adding that any processes that followed should not stand.

The High Court had on November 24, 2025, nullified the entire Kpandai parliamentary election and ordered a fresh poll within 30 days. The judgment cited irregularities that it said undermined the integrity of the results.

Nyindam is now asking the Supreme Court to issue an order of certiorari to quash that ruling and all subsequent actions arising from it.

The apex court will hear his application on Tuesday, December 16, 2025. His lawyers say the matter is critical because it touches on the foundations of electoral jurisprudence and the strict timelines governing parliamentary election petitions.

The December 7, 2024 contest saw Nyindam of the NPP win the seat with 27,947 votes, representing 53.47 percent, while the NDC’s Wakpal secured 24,213 votes, representing 46.33 percent.