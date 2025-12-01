Judge defends Kpandai rerun, citing ‘deep-rooted’ irregularities beyond 41 disputed polling stations

The High Court Judge who ordered a complete rerun of the Kpandai Parliamentary election, Justice Manuel Bart-Plange Brew, has delivered a forceful justification for his ruling, insisting that the irregularities uncovered were too severe and too widespread to limit the remedy to the 41 polling stations cited in the petition.

According to his written judgment, the evidence tendered by both the petitioner and the Electoral Commission (EC) revealed far-reaching discrepancies—numerical distortions, clashing tallies, overwritten figures, unexplained cancellations, and major differences between EC-issued pink sheets and those submitted by the petitioner. These irregularities, he said, struck “at the very roots” of the constituency’s final results.

The ruling has generated backlash from the New Patriotic Party (NPP), with the Minority in Parliament questioning how a petition focusing on 41 polling stations resulted in an order for a full rerun across all 150 stations.

Irregularities Too Extensive to Limit Review

Justice Brew explained that even within the 41 pink sheets scrutinised in court, the magnitude of errors was alarming.

He cited examples of pink sheets where figures bore no logical correlation to any entries, including one sheet that listed 1,422 votes in a column with no corresponding data, and several others in which the EC’s tallies differed sharply from the petitioner’s.

At Kpalung Primary School, for instance, the EC’s pink sheet recorded 261 votes in a field where the petitioner’s version showed 325—a discrepancy he described as material, not trivial.

Given the gravity of the inconsistencies found in just the 41 sampled stations, the judge said the court had “no rational basis” to assume that the remaining 111 polling stations—whose pink sheets were never brought before the court—were free of similar or even worse irregularities.

Missing Materials and Unreliable Records

Justice Brew also pointed to the loss or destruction of vital electoral records, including original collation documents and some BVD machines, which made independent verification impossible. Without these materials, he argued, the court could not safely reconstruct the will of the voters.

He criticised what he described as the EC’s “tainted” pink sheets, marred by interpolations, thickened ink, questionable handwriting, cancellations, and inconsistent entries—errors that, in his view, rendered the documents untrustworthy.

Procedural Failures During Collation

The judgment further highlighted troubling procedural lapses, including:

The relocation of the collation centre to Tamale without notifying the petitioner.

Conflicting accounts of when violence disrupted the collation process.

The absence of key electoral officials at various stages of tallying.

These, he said, created a collation environment lacking transparency, order, and credibility.

‘Science Leaves No Room for Guesswork’

Justice Brew emphasised that electoral justice requires precision, not assumptions. Even a single vote can determine an outcome, he noted, and discrepancies running into the hundreds cannot be swept aside as clerical oversight.

He wrote that the pink sheets raised “substantial questions as to what actually occurred,” adding that the court could not whitewash deep-seated inconsistencies or rely on incomplete documentation.

Full Rerun Was the Only Lawful Option

The judge concluded that the magnitude, variety, and potential spread of irregularities made a partial rerun unjustifiable. With the authenticity of core election documents in doubt, the only constitutionally defensible solution was to order a complete rerun in all 150 polling stations within the Kpandai constituency.

He stressed that the court’s duty is to uphold electoral credibility, not to “guess” at what the results might have been.