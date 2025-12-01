ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

GCTU marks major growth as 2,121 students graduate at 2025 congregation

By Beyonce Diamond Kpogli II Contributor
Education GCTU marks major growth as 2,121 students graduate at 2025 congregation
MON, 01 DEC 2025

The Ghana Communication Technology University (GCTU) has celebrated the graduation of 2,121 students at its 2025 Congregation Ceremony, one of the university’s largest in recent years.

The Class of 2025 includes 1,379 students from the Faculty of Computing & Information Systems (FOCIS), 136 from the Faculty of Engineering, 456 from the Business School, 27 from the Institute of Continuing Distance Education, and 123 postgraduate students, covering PhD, MSc, MBA, and MPhil programmes.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Emmanuel Ohene Afoakwa, delivering his address, commended the graduates for demonstrating hard work, adaptability, and excellence throughout their academic journey. He described the cohort as a clear reflection of GCTU’s rising stature as a leading centre for technology-driven learning and innovation.

121202560419-m5htk8v331-whatsapp-image-2025-11-30-at-172755-1.jpeg

Prof. Afoakwa highlighted the year 2025 as a turning point for the institution, with major strategic infrastructural projects nearing completion. At the forefront is the 8-storey Lecture Halls and Office Complex, expected to open in December 2025, featuring ultra-modern lecture theatres, digital classrooms, a large auditorium, and administrative spaces.

He further announced that the 6-storey Graduate School Expansion Building will be completed by February 2026, providing larger facilities for advanced teaching and research. Another milestone achievement is the launch of the Centre for Innovation, Technology Skills, and Entrepreneurship Training (CITSET Lab) a state-of-the-art hub aimed at fostering applied research, startup development, and industry collaboration.

To tackle accommodation shortages, he revealed that a new hostel project will commence next year through a Public–Private Partnership. In addition, plans have been finalised to replace the old Faculty of Engineering block with a modern 8-storey Engineering Complex, equipped with cutting-edge laboratories, design studios, and innovation suites.

The Vice-Chancellor reaffirmed the university’s commitment to digital transformation, research excellence, and innovation-led education. He expressed gratitude to staff, faculty, alumni, partners, and students for contributing to GCTU’s continuous progress.

Encouraging the graduating students, he urged them to step into the world with confidence and purpose. “Your education is not just a certificate it is your voice, your influence, your power,” he said. “The world is waiting for pioneers, thinkers, innovators and you have proven you are ready.”

Deputy Education Minister Hon. Clement Apak also addressed the gathering. He revealed that the government, under President John Mahama, is investing heavily in digital infrastructure across underserved communities.

He emphasised the government’s commitment to inclusive digital learning, local language support, assistive technologies for persons with disabilities, and increased teacher training to enhance quality education nationwide.

He noted that emerging technologies—including artificial intelligence, digital finance, e-governance systems and health tech are rapidly shaping national and global development. However, he emphasised that innovation must be accessible to all, stressing that no community or individual should be excluded from progress.

121202560419-1j041p5ccw-whatsapp-image-2025-11-30-at-172756.jpeg

Dr. Apak underscored Ghana’s ambition to build a resilient, green and technology-driven economy. He encouraged graduates to support innovations in renewable energy, smart agriculture, digital governance and startups tackling challenges like electronic waste.

He reminded them that sustainability must not only be adopted but created locally: “Ghana cannot merely adapt sustainability. We must invent it.”

He therefore called on the graduates to lead with empathy, integrity and purpose.

Disclaimer:  ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content. More Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Please note that ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content.

As a content curation and syndication platform, we ethically select and publish news articles from various credible online sources that we believe will be of interest to our readers.

We publish four types of content on a daily basis: Curated content, Syndicated content, User-generated content and Original content.

Our curated content consists of carefully chosen articles from reputable websites, which are properly credited and linked back to the original source to drive traffic.

Syndicated content is provided to us by other websites looking to increase their readership and expand their brand awareness. User-generated content includes opinion pieces and contributions from our dedicated readers, which we publish for the benefit of our diverse audience.

Additionally, we produce original content through our team of experienced journalists and correspondents from across the country. It is important to note that the opinions expressed on this platform do not necessarily reflect our own views. We value freedom of speech and therefore, may publish opinions that may not align with our own or those of our readers.

We understand that some opinions may be objectionable to some individuals, but we believe in upholding the principle of absolute freedom of speech. If you do not agree with this principle, we kindly advise you not to visit our website.

READ MORE

Top Stories

3 hours ago

VIDEO: Watch the only community toilet carried away by floods VIDEO: Watch the only community toilet carried away by floods

4 hours ago

Sedina Tamakloe unwell and currently under house arrest – Franklin Cudjoe discloses Sedina Tamakloe unwell and currently under house arrest – Franklin Cudjoe disclo...

4 hours ago

Ofaakor Court remands suspect, grants GH¢70,000 bail to accomplice overvehicle sale fraud Ofaakor Court remands suspect, grants GH¢70,000 bail to accomplice over vehicle ...

4 hours ago

Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwame Governs Agbodza We don’t owe Tema Motorway contractor any amount of money — Agbodza

4 hours ago

Swift response by Saki High Tension residents helpscontainwarehouse blaze inKponeKatamanso Swift response by Saki High Tension residents helps contain warehouse blaze in K...

4 hours ago

Bank of Ghana converts 147 rural and community banks into community banks Bank of Ghana converts 147 rural and community banks into community banks

4 hours ago

Suspects in their fake military uniforms Five fake soldiers grabbed for armed robbery at Ashanti mining community

5 hours ago

Bawumia appoints Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu as Chief of Staff as he restructure his office Bawumia appoints Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu as Chief of Staff as he restructure his offic...

5 hours ago

Sam George announces major reduction in MTN Fibre broadband prices effective June 17 Sam George announces major reduction in MTN Fibre broadband prices effective Jun...

5 hours ago

Concerned citizen gives EC seven-day ultimatum overAnyakoby-election delay Concerned citizen gives EC seven-day ultimatum over Anyako by-election delay

Just in....
body-container-line