GCTU marks major growth as 2,121 students graduate at 2025 congregation

The Ghana Communication Technology University (GCTU) has celebrated the graduation of 2,121 students at its 2025 Congregation Ceremony, one of the university’s largest in recent years.

The Class of 2025 includes 1,379 students from the Faculty of Computing & Information Systems (FOCIS), 136 from the Faculty of Engineering, 456 from the Business School, 27 from the Institute of Continuing Distance Education, and 123 postgraduate students, covering PhD, MSc, MBA, and MPhil programmes.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Emmanuel Ohene Afoakwa, delivering his address, commended the graduates for demonstrating hard work, adaptability, and excellence throughout their academic journey. He described the cohort as a clear reflection of GCTU’s rising stature as a leading centre for technology-driven learning and innovation.

Prof. Afoakwa highlighted the year 2025 as a turning point for the institution, with major strategic infrastructural projects nearing completion. At the forefront is the 8-storey Lecture Halls and Office Complex, expected to open in December 2025, featuring ultra-modern lecture theatres, digital classrooms, a large auditorium, and administrative spaces.

He further announced that the 6-storey Graduate School Expansion Building will be completed by February 2026, providing larger facilities for advanced teaching and research. Another milestone achievement is the launch of the Centre for Innovation, Technology Skills, and Entrepreneurship Training (CITSET Lab) a state-of-the-art hub aimed at fostering applied research, startup development, and industry collaboration.

To tackle accommodation shortages, he revealed that a new hostel project will commence next year through a Public–Private Partnership. In addition, plans have been finalised to replace the old Faculty of Engineering block with a modern 8-storey Engineering Complex, equipped with cutting-edge laboratories, design studios, and innovation suites.

The Vice-Chancellor reaffirmed the university’s commitment to digital transformation, research excellence, and innovation-led education. He expressed gratitude to staff, faculty, alumni, partners, and students for contributing to GCTU’s continuous progress.

Encouraging the graduating students, he urged them to step into the world with confidence and purpose. “Your education is not just a certificate it is your voice, your influence, your power,” he said. “The world is waiting for pioneers, thinkers, innovators and you have proven you are ready.”

Deputy Education Minister Hon. Clement Apak also addressed the gathering. He revealed that the government, under President John Mahama, is investing heavily in digital infrastructure across underserved communities.

He emphasised the government’s commitment to inclusive digital learning, local language support, assistive technologies for persons with disabilities, and increased teacher training to enhance quality education nationwide.

He noted that emerging technologies—including artificial intelligence, digital finance, e-governance systems and health tech are rapidly shaping national and global development. However, he emphasised that innovation must be accessible to all, stressing that no community or individual should be excluded from progress.

Dr. Apak underscored Ghana’s ambition to build a resilient, green and technology-driven economy. He encouraged graduates to support innovations in renewable energy, smart agriculture, digital governance and startups tackling challenges like electronic waste.

He reminded them that sustainability must not only be adopted but created locally: “Ghana cannot merely adapt sustainability. We must invent it.”

He therefore called on the graduates to lead with empathy, integrity and purpose.