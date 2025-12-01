We are not disappointed in Mahama — Abossey Okai Spare Parts Dealers Association slams Afenyo-Markin

The Abossey Okai Spare Parts Dealers Association has strongly refuted claims made by Deputy Majority Leader, Hon. Alexander Afenyo-Markin, suggesting that its members are “disappointed” in President John Dramani Mahama for not abolishing import duties on spare parts in the 2026 Budget.

The remarks, made on November 25, 2025, during Parliamentary proceedings, were described by the Association as misleading and inaccurate.

In a press release issued on December 1, 2025 and signed by the Association's chairman, Mr. Henry Okyere clarified that while import duties on spare parts remain in place, its members have not expressed disappointment in the President.

According to the Association, several recent policy measures introduced by the government have offered meaningful relief to spare parts traders.

Below is the full press release:

PRESS RELEASE

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

1ST DEC.2025

ABOSSEY OKAI SPARE PARTS DEALERS ASSOCIATION RESPONDS TO STATEMENT BY HON. AFENYO MARKINS

The attention of the Abossey Okai Spare Parts Dealers Association has been drawn to a statement made on the floor of Parliament on the 25th November 2025, by Hon. Afenyo Markins, suggesting that our members are “disappointed” in President John Dramani Mahama for not abolishing import taxes on spare parts in the 2026 Budget.

The Association wishes to state categorically that this assertion is inaccurate and misleading.

Indeed, it is true that import duties on spare parts have not yet been abolished. However, the Abossey Okai Spare Parts Dealers Association is not disappointed in President Mahama. On the contrary, recent economic measures by the government have provided significant relief to our members.

The appreciation of the Ghanaian Cedi, the removal of COVID-19 taxes, the abolishment of the decoupling of the NHIL and GETFund levies and the increase in the VAT threshold to Ghc750,000 create the conditions for a more uniform VAT regime in the spare parts market and will collectively ease the operational burden on spare parts traders.

These developments are warmly welcomed.

The Association remains engaged with government to explore further means to make spare parts available and affordable to the general transport sector.

We encourage the public and all stakeholders to disregard any statements that misrepresent the position of the Association.

SIGNED.

MR HENRY OKYERE

(THE CHAIRMAN)

THE ASS. EXECUTIVES

To: ALL MEDIA HOUSES