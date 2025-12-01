Court discharges Gregory Afoko in Adams Mahama murder case

The High Court in Accra has freed Gregory Afoko, the man long accused of playing a role in the 2015 murder of Adams Mahama, a former Upper East Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, following a series of prolonged and unexplained delays in the trial.

Afoko, together with Asabke Alangdi, had been standing trial for nearly a decade after prosecutors alleged that the two conspired to attack Mahama with acid in May 2015, leading to his death. Alangdi was later convicted, but Afoko’s fate remained tied to an extended legal process marked by adjournments, incomplete jury panels and stalled proceedings.

On Monday, December 1, 2025, Justice Marie Louise Simmons discharged Afoko after observing that the case had been adjourned more than six times without any progress. The judge also dissolved the jury, noting that only five out of the required seven members were present, making it impossible to continue the trial.

The death of Adams Mahama in 2015 triggered nationwide outrage and intense political attention. Afoko, who was arrested shortly after the incident, maintained his innocence throughout the proceedings. His case has since become one of the most widely discussed criminal trials in Ghana, drawing criticism over prosecutorial delays, shifting courtroom timelines and concerns about fairness.

A mistrial in 2019, caused by the death of the original trial judge, pushed the case into further delays. Successive adjournments and administrative gaps compounded the situation, leaving Afoko in legal limbo for years even as public pressure mounted for closure.

Human rights advocates and legal observers have repeatedly pointed to the Afoko case as an example of the structural weaknesses within Ghana’s justice system, including issues with jury management, prosecutorial follow-through and the pace of criminal trials.

With the latest discharge, fresh questions are emerging about what comes next, including whether the state intends to refile charges or seek alternative legal pathways.

For now, Afoko walks free, but the larger debate over justice delivery — and the unresolved pain surrounding Mahama’s death — is certain to continue.