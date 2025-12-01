The Missing Grateful Partnership to Uplift African Media Houses, Writers, and Beyond

There is a huge difference between partnership and grateful partnership, at least in this write-up. When my title uses 'missing', it means I want immediate actions and rectifications. Small rising media houses, especially in Africa, need help, but they also need to help writers beyond financial gratitude. They also need to help the customers ( consumers) or ordinary readers and viewers with higher quality and even compensation. Everything in this world starts with an idea, good or bad, but pushing good ideas to fruition often needs both human efforts and God's blessing because God can certainly facilitate gratitude from the billionaires to the richest states and others to help with and beyond finance. A good example can be providing video equipment towards a stronger culture of video oriented articles, considering many Africans hardly read, but even readers can benefit from higher quality audio and video outputs. Although I will narrow down the real examples to mainly the Gambia and Nigeria, the ideas can be replicated or applied in any country that is affected or may benefit. I think central to pushing this idea should be the associations of journalists and writers where they exist. All can push along beyond sharing, including the readers, and to be viewers.

Although financial gratitude is hard to find these days, especially from the richest, but sometimes it is because the idea never came to their mind or was not well presented by trustworthy individuals. This is why I suggest Associations of writers and journalists in your respective countries should do the first push, which does not mean a smart small media house should wait one day to act where they can. If the leaders of the Gambia, Nigeria, or xyz association of journalists/ writers rightly approach rich folks like Muhammed Jah, Dangoteh, Youssou Ndure, or even state officials to the president, we should be able to help loan podcast equipment to small rising media houses and perhaps some independent writers.

Imagine a meeting, good day Mr. Muhammed Jah, Youssou Ndure, or xyz, I know you will appreciate an idea on how billionaires can gratefully partner up with millionaires like you for mutual uplifting, but are you ready to do similar to the poor to possibly help make new millionaires? In some special cases, you can say you happen to own QTV, TFM TV or xyz will likely want a grateful partnership with BBC, CNN, etc, but are you ready to reach out to poorer media houses with grateful partnership or seeding... I am asking for only reasonable help with near zero risk and with huge potentials towards helping upto worldwide level. Mr. Jah or xyz, I think you can afford loaning ten thousand dollars per annum towards uplifting smaller media houses to serve better and in your case, partner up with QTV or xyz. How many of us ever saw QTV quoting print media like Standard newspaper or individuals like Kexx News? That is an example of partnership that may or may not be a grateful partnership. I am not interested in investigating if Muhammed Jah or xyz pays them , gives them cash underground, or argues 'we are actually helping them become famous'. As representative of an association or a thinker, I am here to present optimal helpful ideas. Mr. Jah or xyz, I want you to consider about five thousand dollars for small Gambian media houses, five thousand dollars for small Nigerian media houses, and five thousand dollars for the rest of Africa or the world.

I am not suggesting giving them the cash to buy the equipment or marry wives and give excuses. By helping print media houses like the Standard newspaper you sometimes quote, you may be helping yourself. Offer them about one thousand dollars worth of video podcast equipment, they can build or turn an office to a studio, to help create new stars. Beside the equipment, they may need video editing skills, which you can render and/or refer them to the Internet. Since we said about five thousand dollars or more for poor Gambia, then about five smaller media houses may benefit within a year. If three to four of them repay within a year, then should we investigate before we shame or forgive the one that may not pay? A shortsighted person may claim that is about one thousand dollars losses to Mr. Jah or xyz, but how about if Mr. Jah or xyz indirectly made thirty to hundred thousand dollars through the four? Should I manage QTV, the association of journalists, the Gambia, Africa, or the world? So far, God made me a financial slave because he is yet to send grateful partners to me...

Why Five thousand dollars to smaller Nigerian media houses? Partly because I want Dangote, Bill Gates, or xyz to do at least one million dollars for the Gambia and many other countries. As a Gambian representative, you argue that Gambians are buying Dangote cement and many products, plus we need help or American billionaires may say help Americans first or only Americans? To shortsighted or smart Mr. Jah, you explain to him how he would have appreciated a big Nigerian media house partnering with him (QTV), but grateful seeding with a smaller media house in Nigeria can turn that into a big media house and access to millions from five thousand dollars? By choosing about five small media houses based on merit, how many may succeed on their own, how many QTV or xyz quotes, and how many Nigerians may learn about QTV and Muhammed Jah more than Jarga kebba Gigo? These rich folks are sucking us or will God help Jarga beyond laughing and tiny fame? I do not think I need to waste a paragraph on why or how s/he or they can safely consider other countries.

Beside rich folks, how many ministers, other top officials, and a good president may help in at least securing equipment? The pitch is slightly different with the government, but you can now give it a thought. The equipment each may prefer may differ, so the safe buying can still be done in many ways, without giving cash ... You can try the EU and how many countries, or who thinks Trump may help media houses if Muhammed Jah and president Barrow, Tinubu, or xyz refuse to help or help too little?

If the Gambia association of journalists approached the leaders of the Gambian associations in the diaspora, at least ten associations should and can certainly help without breaking their bank accounts. Well, we say gratitude is hard to find these days, but even if twenty five percent are grateful, then ten to hundred dollars per person can lead to a big boost. Some of you already consume a lot of our work, while others will now enjoy video and audio with gratitude or arrogantly blame us. The last time I heard, Gambians donate to praise singers+, not to writers or critics like Jarga kebba Gigo.

Arrogance may stop the associations from trying, but heads of media houses can actually approach all the mentioned and perhaps be trusted more than an individual like Jarga. Adaptation is vital, beyond seeking finance. Websites of traditional print+ media houses can certainly have videos and even two types of donation buttons . Donate to Standard newspaper, Akahi news, ModernGhana, Chroniclenews or Jarga kebba Gigo as an author... Again the question of gratitude and trust matter. It will be very difficult and inefficient for each small media house to contract such programming. So the African association of journalists or a caring billionaire or millionaire can help with a safe donation button(s), including full transparency, semi transparency, disguised transparency, or anonymous donation. One or thousand to million dollar Donation by ms. Makenzie Scott, m. Scott on Jan 5, donor number 345876 on Jan 10, etc are all different. Choice matters be it mood to read or watch video, or donating where many reasons can influence a choice. Yes, we may have to start with the small media houses, but I think helping individuals or independent writers with such equipment can be very helpful. Both can be through donation, grant, or a loan. Re-educating or suggesting how individuals should consider distributing their donations also matter. Remember how I suggested to Muhammed Jah and others on three different five thousand dollars, an individual can choose three different one dollar ($3) or five to xyz dollars per month. Just remember to donate more than you or your ancestors did to questionable praise singers, marabouts, or even politicians... The problem with individuals is sometimes you need more than video recording equipment, but a decent and safe place. For example, I happen to own professional audio equipment worth thousands of dollars, need to buy a few video related equipment, but lack enough space for the type of podcast studio I desire. Renting outside can be expensive and unsafe; turning a room to a studio is a compromise for a lower quality; building a professional studio is far from my present means. Being a person that tends to operate both night and day, it is vital to have my type own a studio at home, to work as inspiration comes, to sound best for the ultimate public. Can I learn more video editing or hire one? Who will pay for my suits to compete with CNN and others, or you promise not to judge me harshly? So you can see why I think giving priority to small media houses as the first step is smarter, then those media houses may give my type guarantor status through Muhammed jah, Dangote, Youssou Ndure, or xyz .

Raising Standards to acceptable level : When I suggest equipment help as example, we must not also be too focused on the questionable praises, but listen to critics and advisers. It may be worthwhile to train or hire new folks to do the reading and needed editing. Pronounce rightly, clearly, and have the text on screen if someone misunderstood your accent. Good looking presenters sometimes help, but make sure they are talented or trainable within a short time. After the equipment, we can have special awards where need be.

Returning gratitude: The focus of this write-up is helping small media houses, but I also want small media houses to be grateful to writers and even special consumers . Too many of these media houses never pay or compensate even regular writers unless fully employed. Should the association of journalists or xyz pressure them through advice or up to reporting them to their questionable advertisers, labor organisations, or beyond? Understanding they may be financially struggling is one side of the fact, but dedicating about 10% to 20% of your limited income with your work 'horses' is part of missing gratitude. All the mentioned sites have some form of advertisers, meaning small , medium, or big income compared to what riches. If you have a thousand dollars to give per annum, that cannot be a good pay to a hundred writers. However, gratitude says to distribute five hundred dollars to the writers based on merit and the other five hundred dollars as some form of raffle between the writers . This means the writer who receives ten or xyz dollars can still feel appreciated and hope it grows as income grows, but the writer that heard someone won hundred, five hundred, or xyz dollars through an article may still be motivated to write. Not everything submitted is fit for print or publishing, and I do not think such grateful gestures will overload you.

Camera Store: I am well known as an activist for worldwide culture of cameras. I seriously believe African and world journalists are not doing enough to ascertain availability and affordability of different types of cameras in the Gambia and many countries. Imagine the impact of a huge camera store in Bissau and dozens to hundreds of quality podcast studios in Bissau could have deterred problems or served up to western media houses? Should western+ media houses help, including donating equipment or help buy for the rising poor? Again, you can at least urge. By explaining to Muhammed Jah or xyz that ten thousand body cameras, including sunglass cameras is not a big risk to shoulder and may greatly help from news gathering to optimising security in our precious country and the very information sharing this write up is about. Of course, I want millions or billions of body cameras for even tiny Gambia, but you have to start somewhere... Since the article is largely about mutual gratitude, I have another article where I suggested how a raffle of media used video footage of ordinary consumers can boost both camera buying and more interesting news. You can search for it or contact me for more details about that. Since around 1 am, I have been writing this precious article while people sleep, have sex, stealing somewhere, doing paid work, or doing many other things. I cannot say I shouldn't be grateful for God choosing me on even the idea, but I want God to send me to only grateful or would be grateful people, but also to send grateful people to me. I have written hundreds or thousands of articles, if you are counting social media, that benefit millions without me getting a direct pay. Of course, I started when I had a good paying regular job, but writers deserve to live too. Not only should my writings go to Ghana, Nigeria, Jamaica, etc, but I should earn enough to vacation to such places around the world. I have the options I skipped due to conscience, but a conscientious God can still help me even if mighty u.s or xyz may not likely like it. May God bless me a lot more and every trying soul. May God bless Showlove Trinity: let's learn, let's work, let's have fun.

By Jarga kebba Gigo

An Activist and Transformer

Author of Juts Quhr-aahn