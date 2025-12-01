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Mon, 01 Dec 2025 Feature Article

Harnessing Plastic Waste for National Prosperity: A District-Level Call to Action

Open Letter To His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, President of the Republic of Ghana
Harnessing Plastic Waste for National Prosperity: A District-Level Call to Action

Your Excellency,
Plastic waste is often seen as a burden—but in truth, it holds immense commercial and social value. Across Ghana, from urban centers to coastal districts like Keta and Anlo, plastic pollution threatens public health, tourism, and environmental integrity. Yet, if harnessed strategically, this challenge can become a national asset.

We respectfully propose a District-Level Business Model Canvas (BMC) for plastic waste recycling—an actionable framework to transform every district into a hub of circular economy innovation. This model aligns with your government’s commitment to job creation, climate resilience, and inclusive growth.

Strategic Framework: Business Model Canvas for District Recycling

Key Resources & Activities:
Recycling plants, skilled workforce, logistics, product innovation, and training.

Revenue Potential

Call to Action
We urge the following steps:
1. Policy Commitment: Mandate district-level recycling hubs under Hon. Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed’s leadership.

2. Infrastructure Investment: Fund sorting centers, plants, and logistics in all 261 districts.

3. Public-Private Partnerships: Incentivize SMEs and cooperatives to scale recycling.

4. Education & Awareness: Launch campaigns for waste segregation and civic responsibility.

5. Innovation & Research: Partner with universities to develop Ghana-specific recycled products.

Recommendations for Stakeholders

In conclusion, plastic waste is not a nuisance—it is a national resource. By adopting this model, Ghana can create thousands of jobs, reduce pollution, and become a continental leader in sustainable innovation.

Your Excellency, Hon. Minister, and Esteemed Stakeholders:

The time to act is now. Let us turn Ghana’s plastic challenge into a legacy of prosperity, dignity, and environmental stewardship.

Respectfully,
Retired Senior Citizen
Founder, Health and Civil Advocate
Dawn Vision Technologies Ltd
Teshie-Nungua
📧 [email protected]

121202540930-swnaqedq5k-1000498472

Atitso Akpalu
Atitso Akpalu, © 2025

A Voice for Accountability and Reform in Governance. More Atitso Akpalu is a prominent Ghanaian columnist known for his incisive analysis of political and economic issues. With a focus on transparency, accountability, and reform, Akpalu has been a vocal critic of mismanagement and corruption in Ghana's governance. His writings often highlight the need for decentralization, local governance empowerment, and robust anti-corruption measures. Akpalu's work aims to foster a more equitable and just society, advocating for policies that benefit all Ghanaians.

He is a passionate advocate for transparency and accountability. His columns focus on critical analysis of political and economic issues, with a particular interest in the energy sector, financial services, and environmental sustainability. He believes in the power of informed citizenry to drive positive change and am committed to highlighting the challenges and opportunities facing Ghana today.Column: Atitso Akpalu

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

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