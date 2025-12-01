Harnessing Plastic Waste for National Prosperity: A District-Level Call to Action

Your Excellency,

Plastic waste is often seen as a burden—but in truth, it holds immense commercial and social value. Across Ghana, from urban centers to coastal districts like Keta and Anlo, plastic pollution threatens public health, tourism, and environmental integrity. Yet, if harnessed strategically, this challenge can become a national asset.

We respectfully propose a District-Level Business Model Canvas (BMC) for plastic waste recycling—an actionable framework to transform every district into a hub of circular economy innovation. This model aligns with your government’s commitment to job creation, climate resilience, and inclusive growth.

Strategic Framework: Business Model Canvas for District Recycling

Key Resources & Activities:

Recycling plants, skilled workforce, logistics, product innovation, and training.

Revenue Potential

Call to Action

We urge the following steps:

1. Policy Commitment: Mandate district-level recycling hubs under Hon. Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed’s leadership.

2. Infrastructure Investment: Fund sorting centers, plants, and logistics in all 261 districts.

3. Public-Private Partnerships: Incentivize SMEs and cooperatives to scale recycling.

4. Education & Awareness: Launch campaigns for waste segregation and civic responsibility.

5. Innovation & Research: Partner with universities to develop Ghana-specific recycled products.

Recommendations for Stakeholders

In conclusion, plastic waste is not a nuisance—it is a national resource. By adopting this model, Ghana can create thousands of jobs, reduce pollution, and become a continental leader in sustainable innovation.

Your Excellency, Hon. Minister, and Esteemed Stakeholders:

The time to act is now. Let us turn Ghana’s plastic challenge into a legacy of prosperity, dignity, and environmental stewardship.

Respectfully,

Retired Senior Citizen

Founder, Health and Civil Advocate

Dawn Vision Technologies Ltd

Teshie-Nungua

📧 [email protected]