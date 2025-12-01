“We cannot be cowed!” — Kwadaso MP fires Majority NDC

Political tensions in Ghana’s Parliament continue to intensify as Professor Kingsley Nyarko, Member of Parliament for Kwadaso, has accused the Majority Caucus of employing intimidation tactics against the Minority and its leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin.

In a statement released on Monday, Prof. Nyarko argued that the current parliamentary environment reflects a growing intolerance that threatens constructive debate and democratic oversight.

Intimidation Will Not Work

According to Prof. Nyarko, the Minority Caucus remains unfazed despite what he describes as deliberate attempts by the Majority to stifle dissenting voices. He insisted that the NDC’s numerical advantage in Parliament should not translate into what he termed “brute force” or “crude tactics.”

“We cannot be cowed into submission. The Minority Leader remains focused, and no level of intimidation can derail his commitment to holding government accountable,” he stated.

The MP emphasized that the Minority would continue to push back against actions they believe undermine checks and balances in governance.

Performance of Government Under Scrutiny

Prof. Nyarko also used the opportunity to highlight what he views as the shortcomings of the Mahama-led administration. Nearly a year into its term, he argued, the government has yet to introduce policies that reflect the transformational agenda it promised during the election campaign.

He criticized the administration’s repeated use of the term “reset,” suggesting it has not translated into meaningful economic or institutional improvements.

“Ghanaians are beginning to see that the so-called reset agenda lacks clarity and substance,” he said, adding that the nation is instead experiencing “social, economic and political retrogression.”

A Call for Democratic Vigilance

Beyond the partisan exchanges, Prof. Nyarko framed his concerns as a call for stronger adherence to democratic norms. He stressed that the role of the Minority in Parliament is critical to protecting the rule of law, individual rights, and public accountability.

“We may be small in numbers, but we remain resolute. Our duty to defend democratic principles cannot be compromised,” he said.

The escalating verbal exchanges between both sides of the House reflect broader political tensions as the government navigates economic pressures and rising public expectations.