Bongo: Rainstorm leaves Abokobiisi R/C JHS students exposed for months

Abokobiisi R/C JHS in the Bongo District remains roofless months after a heavy rainstorm tore off its roof on June 30, 2025, leaving students exposed to harsh weather and unable to complete full school days.

Despite repeated appeals by the community and local representatives, authorities have yet to respond, raising concerns about neglect and unequal attention among storm-affected schools.

PTA chairman Mr. Samson Akasiba told our reporter that the damage has disrupted the school’s normal operations.

"Students don’t spend the entire school hours here. They come in the morning but are forced to leave in the afternoon because of the heat and exposure,” he said. He added that while other schools affected by the same storm have been repaired, Abokobiisi JHS remains unattended.

Mr. Akasiba accused the district assembly of neglect, stating, “We have appealed to the assembly and the member of parliament several times to get the roof fixed, but they have ignored our appeals. The DCE made promises and set timelines, but nothing has been done.”

He questioned why their school appears to have been left out. “Are we not part of the assembly? Why are our children being forced to go home as early as 12 pm while other schools have been fixed? What is our crime?”

Efforts to reach the District Chief Executive (DCE) for comment were unsuccessful. However, Bongo MP Charles Bawa Duah said the district assembly currently lacks the financial resources to repair all storm-damaged schools.

He explained that his office has taken up the responsibility to fix all affected 22 schools and is hopeful that repairs at Abokobiisi JHS will begin soon.

The headteacher has reportedly appealed to several institutions, including the Ghana Education Service (GES), the Catholic Education Unit, NADMO Bongo, the DCE, and the MP, but no support has been received so far.

Parents and teachers express concern that prolonged exposure to the elements and shortened school hours are affecting the students’ learning outcomes.

“Our children are missing vital lessons, and the learning environment is unsafe,” said a concerned parent.

With the harmattan season ongoing, the urgency to repair the school grows daily. For now, the students, parents, and teachers of Abokobiisi R/C JHS continue to endure unsafe conditions, waiting for the authorities to honor promises and restore the school to a safe learning environment.