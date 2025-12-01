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Adepa Teachers' Credit Union board chair urges strong saving culture

By Benedict Kweku Nkrumah || Contributor
Social News Dr. Mrs Dorothy Adentwi-Hayford
MON, 01 DEC 2025
Dr. Mrs Dorothy Adentwi-Hayford

The Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Adepa Teachers’ Co-operative Credit Union Ltd, Dr Mrs Dorothy Adentwi-Hayford, has called on members to prioritise saving and prudent financial planning rather than depending heavily on loans.

Speaking at the Union’s 20th Annual General Meeting and its 55th anniversary celebration in Agona Swedru, she expressed concern over the growing number of members who take loans but refuse to honour their repayment schedules.

Dr Adentwi-Hayford described loan delinquency as one of the Union’s biggest challenges, noting that many members apply for loans before planning how to use the funds, leading to widespread default, non-performing loans and a reduction in available resources for others.

She said the Union has introduced several measures to recover outstanding debts, including regular visits to defaulters, SMS reminders and court action as a last resort.

The Board Chairperson encouraged parents to teach their children the discipline of saving, stressing that early financial habits will strengthen households and reduce overreliance on borrowing.

In her report, she announced significant improvements in the Union’s financial performance. After audit, the savings portfolio increased from GH¢34,814,364.61 in 2023 to GH¢56,362,548.61 in 2024, representing 62 percent growth. Member shares also rose from GH¢3,518,174.16 in 2023 to GH¢4,543,998.70 in 2024, a 29 percent increase.

The Union’s total assets climbed from GH¢44,213,619.87 to GH¢67,543,871.38, marking a 52.8 percent growth. Staff strength also increased from 96 to 125, comprising 75 males and 50 females.

Chief Executive Officer Joseph Acquaye, in his remarks, highlighted the Union’s commitment to creating job opportunities for young people. He said the Union considers character and hard work above academic grades when recruiting new staff, offering employment to Senior High School graduates who can read and write.

Reflecting on 55 years of growth, Mr Acquaye praised the Union’s evolution from a small educator-led initiative into a strong financial institution with ten branches, including offices in Koforidua, Kasoa, Breman Asikuma and Abossey Okai.

He urged members to remain united under the anniversary theme, “Celebrating 55 Years of Growth in a Connected World,” and to continue fostering relationships, innovation and community development.

The event also featured excellence awards for outstanding customers, former board members and long-serving staff.

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