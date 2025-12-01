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WAEC attributes abysmal performance of 2025 WASSCE partly to stringent measures

  Mon, 01 Dec 2025
Education WAEC attributes abysmal performance of 2025 WASSCE partly to stringent measures
MON, 01 DEC 2025

The West African Examination Council (WAEC) has attributed the abysmal performance of candidates who sat for the 2025 West African Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (WASSCE), partly to the stringent measures put in place to sanitise the examination.

Madam Lilian Frimpomaa, the Bono Regional Controller of WAEC, said most of the candidates could not find their way out to engage in examination malpractices, due to the drastic measures the WEAC and stakeholders put in place to control negative practices during the examination.

WAEC last week, released provisional results of candidates with 220,008 of them failing in mathematics, 131,097 in English Language, 161,606 in Integrated Science and 196,727 in Social Studies.

In an interview with the media at Sunyani, Madam Frimpomaa cited that CCTV cameras were installed at some of the examination centers in the region, saying, “Our team also intensified their monitoring.”

She explained that prior to the commencement of the WASSCE, the Council also engaged in extensive meetings with school heads and stakeholders and devised realistic strategies to tackle all forms of malpractices in the examination too.

Meanwhile, some concerned families in the Sunyani municipality expressed worry about the growing level of indiscipline in some of the Senior High Schools (SHSs) and attributed the abysmal performances of some candidates to such behaviours.

They called for effective collaboration between stakeholders and educational institutions to bring the situation under control.

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