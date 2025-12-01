Bawumia Must Explain: Why The Ghana Card Failed To Detect The NSA’s 9,934 Ghost Names?

The pursuit of power often encourages politicians to lie since the political system promotes promises that appeal to voters above true but potentially unpopular stances. Before becoming vice president and after leaving power in 2024, Mahamudu Bawumia has embraced lying as a political strategy, since he feels that lying boosts their prospects of election or re-election, especially when people easily assimilate lies as fact.

Voters tend to favor candidates who tell them what they want to hear, even if such assertions are unrealistic or incorrect, which generates a strong temptation for politicians to prioritize persuasion above honesty. In modern democratic capitalism, professional politicians confront enormous competition for votes and financial support, driving them to make promises they know they can’t deliver, particularly about economic outcomes they can’t fully control.

Former Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has made many declarations throughout the years, saying that the Ghana Card would eliminate ghost identities from the government payroll. He first made this announcement in April 2021, claiming that the issue of ghost workers would be eliminated by connecting the National ID card with the Controller and Accountant General's Department database. Sadly, that promise will be worthless.

He reiterated this commitment in July 2022, emphasizing that the biometric uniqueness of the Ghana Card would allow for the identification of deceased individuals and the elimination of ghost workers, citing the discovery of 14,000 ghost workers at the National Service Scheme and 27,000 ghost pensioners at SSNIT. Here, Bawuma is being pseudo-intellectual and wants Ghanaians to believe him, yet he is lying.

The most recent and well-known announcement was made on January 10, 2024, when he introduced a new policy integrating the Mechanized Payroll System of the Controller and Accountant General's Department (CAGD) with the National Identification Authority (NIA) database. He claimed that this linkage would greatly aid in the elimination of ghost names, but Ghanaians were unaware of the widespread fraud at the NSA involving ghost names.

More importantly, he reaffirmed this claim in September 2024, stating that ghost names had been eliminated from the government payroll using the Ghana Card. However, Gifty Oware-Mensah, a former Deputy Executive Director of the National Service Authority (NSA), is alleged to have generated 9,934 ghost names from the NSA Central Management System between February 2022 and March 2024, which were used to fraudulently secure a GH¢31.5 million loan from the Agricultural Development Bank (ADB).

On October 13, 2025, she was officially charged with theft, money laundering, causing financial harm to the state, and misuse of public office, mostly through a fraudulent hire-purchase loan scam. Over GH¢548 million has been lost to the public coffers as a result of the case, which is part of a larger probe into a network of fake names on the NSA payroll. This figure is regularly reported across numerous sources.

The 9,934 ghost names were allegedly fabricated by Oware-Mensah to promote a fraudulent hire-purchase scam, where she claimed her company, Blocks of Life Consult, had delivered goods to national servicemen. These identities served as security for a GH¢31,502,091.40 loan that was first deposited into an escrow account and then moved to her personal business account.

The prosecution claims that the state lost GH¢38.4 million as a result of a broader plan that included the fabrication of these phantom names. The particular number of 9,934 is specifically related to Oware-Mensah's alleged acts and the illegal loan, even though previous investigations had found inconsistencies involving up to 81,885 ghost names on the NSA payroll.

I need Bawumia to explain his desire to become president to the majority of Ghanaians, not the reckless NPP members. When I write such articles, people don’t understand me, but the question is, as someone who cares about the future of our nation, why should I endorse someone who failed in everything as vice president as president? I don’t support Agyapong either; consequently, the NPP is an irrelevant political party to rule Ghana.