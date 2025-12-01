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About 50 NGOs in Health ready for 4th Quarter General Meeting in Accra

By Francis Ameyibor II Contributor
General News About 50 NGOs in Health ready for 4th Quarter General Meeting in Accra
MON, 01 DEC 2025

About 50 member organizations affiliated with the Greater Accra Regional Chapter of the Ghana Coalition of Non-governmental Organizations (NGOs) in Health (GCNH) are set to host its 4th Quarter General Meeting on Wednesday, December 3, 2025, at the 37 Army Officers Mess Hall.

The NGOs include Fortitude Child Support Foundation, Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult), FFCWI, Concern Health Education, Eden Spring of Hope, ECORELIEF Foundation, Foundation for Environmental Watch, Defence against AIDS Poverty and Underdevelopment, Community Outreach Alliance, TIWAA, Spring Foundation International, and ⁠Community Health Workers Alliance.

Others are Omega Project Management Foundation, Agenda Developer, Dreams Weaver, Christ Soldiers Foundation, Ben Newman Hope Care, PMJC, Centre for Muslim Youth in Peace and Development, Patients Friend Foundation, THFWF, ⁠Rural Project Support Network, ⁠Learning Helping Living, Future Watch Foundation, WNCDF, Love Tree Foundation, Apple Project, and Media Response.

Also included are Center for Health Policy and Development, Water Aid Ghana, Intervention Forum, Critical Surgery, Support International Ghana, Janok Foundation, ⁠AbibiNsroma Foundation, Juliana Holistic Healthcare Services, Olif Worldwide, Real Opportunities Network, Hope and Trust Foundation, Resource for Growth, Disciples Aid, Foundation, Community Health Worker Alliance, and Take Care African Foundation.

According to the notice of meeting signed by Edna Mate-Kole, Secretary of GCNH-GAR, the meeting is scheduled to begin at 08:00 am and will involve an engaging, dialoguing, analytical, and informative session.

It will also provide a valuable opportunity for members to come together, share experiences, and contribute to the coalition's efforts to improve health outcomes in the country.

Members will be updated on key initiatives and presentations on critical health issues as well as a presentation on clean cookstoves and nutrition, classified as a crucial topic that aligns with the coalition's commitment to promoting health and well-being in Ghana.

The Ghana Coalition of NGOs in Health is a reputable, not-for-profit civil society organization (CSO) established as an umbrella and coordinating body of activities for all registered NGOs and CBOs in the health sector in the country.

The GCNH, which, among other things, seeks to foster coalition building, networking, and information sharing among NGOs in health in Ghana.

GCNH also serves as a platform to provide a forum for NGOs in health to advocate and campaign for quality health for all under a common banner.

It also influences policy formulation and decision-making, explores avenues for improving relationships with other health partners, builds and strengthens the capacity of member organizations to maintain satisfactory standards in service delivery, and promotes research for health development in Ghana.

GCNH also seeks to mobilize and manage resources from donor agencies and to assist national efforts aimed at improving health for all people living in Ghana.

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