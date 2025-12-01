President Mahama forwards removal petitions against EC, SP heads to Chief Justice for action

Minister of State in charge of Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, has confirmed that all petitions seeking the removal of the Electoral Commission (EC) Chairperson, her two deputies, and the Special Prosecutor have been formally received by President John Dramani Mahama and transmitted to the Chief Justice for constitutional consideration.

Speaking on Joy Midday News, Kwakye Ofosu emphasized that the President has fulfilled all legal obligations regarding the petitions.

“Every process that needed to be done has been undertaken. The process for doing so is quite clear. At this stage, the process has left the hands of the President beyond conveying the petitions to the Chief Justice. There’s little else that the President does in this particular instance. Everything now rests with the Chief Justice, who I believe will act in accordance with Ghanaian law,” he stated.

A total of ten petitions have been filed: seven target EC Chairperson Jean Mensa and her deputies, Dr Bossman Eric Asare, responsible for Corporate Affairs, and Samuel Tettey, in charge of Operations, while three are directed at Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng. All petitions have been forwarded to Chief Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie.

Under Article 70(2) of the Constitution, the President appoints the leadership of the EC on the advice of the Council of State. Their terms of service mirror those of Justices of the superior courts: the EC Chairperson’s conditions align with a Court of Appeal Justice, while the deputies’ terms match those of High Court Justices.

Consequently, any removal process must follow the stringent procedures outlined in Article 146, which require the Chief Justice to first determine whether a prima facie case exists before further steps can be taken.