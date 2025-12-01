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NDC not pushing second-term agenda for Mahama — Edudzi Tameklo rubbishes rumours

  Mon, 01 Dec 2025
NDC Lawyer Godwin Edudzi Tameklo
MON, 01 DEC 2025 1
Lawyer Godwin Edudzi Tameklo

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has firmly rejected claims that the party is plotting a second-term agenda for President John Dramani Mahama ahead of the 2028 elections.

Addressing the rumours in an interview on Okay 101.7 FM on Monday, December 1, 2025, the party’s Director of Legal Affairs, Lawyer Godwin Edudzi Tameklo, described the reports as “false, unfounded, and deliberately misleading.”

Tameklo clarified that no internal discussions, proposals, or strategic conversations have taken place within the NDC regarding Mahama’s return after the conclusion of his current term. He emphasized that those circulating the narrative either lack understanding of the former President or are intentionally spreading misinformation.

“There has been no such discussion within the NDC,” Tameklo said firmly. “Anybody confirming this issue is telling lies. We have not decided to bring Mahama for a second term.”

He expressed disappointment that the speculation had gained traction, noting that it misrepresents Mahama’s character and priorities. Tameklo described Mahama as a statesman whose focus remains on governance and national development rather than personal ambition.

“It is painful that people continue to say things that are simply not true,” he added, highlighting that Mahama himself has never indicated any desire to seek re-election beyond his current tenure.

The rebuttal comes amid ongoing debates within political circles about succession planning in the NDC, with some supporters suggesting Mahama could lead the party again after 2028. Tameklo’s statement represents the party’s clearest dismissal of such speculation.

While the NDC leadership has yet to release a formal roadmap for succession, insiders indicate that the party remains focused on governance, national development, and fulfilling campaign commitments rather than future presidential ambitions.

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Comments

Kwame | 12/1/2025 7:23:52 PM

The NPP is carrying this false news around, but the truth is that without Mahama, any NDC politician will beat the NPP presidential candidate because the opposition is not only corrupt but also nation wreckers. The majority of the intelligent among Ghanaians don't want them.

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