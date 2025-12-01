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World AIDS Day: ‘More than 334,700 Ghanaians living with HIV’ — Government

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Health Minister for Government Communications Felix Kwakye Ofosu
MON, 01 DEC 2025
Minister for Government Communications Felix Kwakye Ofosu

The Government of Ghana has revealed that more than 334,700 people in the country are currently living with HIV.

In 2024 alone, figures from the government noted that over 15,200 new HIV infections were recorded, alongside more than 12,600 AIDS-related deaths.

In a statement issued on Monday, December 1, as part of the World HIV Day, Government outlined initiatives introduced this year including securing domestic funding for core HIV services.

It also touched on the approval of a revised National Workplace HIV and Wellness Policy, and launching the National HIV Response Sustainability Roadmap to strengthen long-term resilience.

The statement issued by Minister for Government Communications Felix Kwakye Ofosu further urged all Ghanaians to take personal responsibility in protecting their health and supporting HIV prevention efforts.

“We encourage Ghanaians to know your HIV status, take the HIV self-test and protect your status, seek prompt treatment and support as this saves lives,” the statement read.

The government also highlighted the need for unity and collective action, particularly in engaging the private sector to support workplace HIV programmes.

The World AIDS Day commemoration serves as a reminder of the importance of sustained prevention, reducing stigma, and protecting the health and well-being of all Ghanaians.

The 2025 edition is being held internationally under the theme, "Overcoming disruption, transforming the AIDS response."

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Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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