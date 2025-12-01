2025 WASSCE results true reflection of students’ performance — GES

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has described the 2025 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), Ghana-only version, results as a true reflection of students’ performance.

According to the service, strict measures were put in place to prevent examination malpractices and ensure credibility of the process.

In a statement issued on Monday, December 1, and signed by GES Head of Public Relations, Daniel Afenyi, the service dismissed claims by former Education Minister Dr. Yaw Osei-Adutwum that the results were due to unsupportive management practices.

“It is not true that the GES has cancelled any allowances due teachers as claimed by Dr. Adutwum. We urge the public to disregard such statements regarding the 2025 WASSCE results and treat them as an attempt to shift focus from his shortcomings in managing the examination process,” the statement read.

GES further emphasized that the 2025 WASSCE was conducted under heightened invigilation, strengthened supervision, and strict adherence to examination protocols across all centres.

“The outcome is a credible representation of students’ abilities. A credible examination system serves the best interest of our students, our schools, and the nation,” the statement added.

The service also encouraged students to prepare thoroughly for the upcoming WASSCE in May/June 2026 in which Ghana will join the rest of West Africa.

More than half of candidates who sat for the 2025 WASSCE scored between D7 and F9 in Core Mathematics, marking the lowest performance in the subject in four years.

Only 48.73% of the 461,736 candidates obtained grades A1 to C6 in the subject, a sharp decline from the 66.86% recorded in 2024.

In English Language, 69% of candidates passed, slightly lower than last year. Integrated Science recorded a 57.74% pass rate, also a marginal drop, while Social Studies saw a significant decline to 55.82%, down from 71.53% in 2024.