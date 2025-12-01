‘2025 WASSCE Core Maths results concerning, should not be politicised’ — Kofi Asare

The Executive Director of Africa Education Watch (EduWatch), Kofi Asare, has described the 2025 WASSCE Core Mathematics results as concerning.

He particularly raised concerns about the seeming politicization of the results, arguing that the focus should instead be on finding solutions to improve future outcomes.

“The Core Maths results are concerning; the excitement of my pipo over the failure of our own kids is even more shocking and disturbing. Eii… Our politics is dangerously toxic and ugly. Too much bitterness!” he wrote in a social media post.

More than half of candidates who sat for the 2025 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), Ghana-only version, scored between D7 and F9 in Core Mathematics, marking the lowest performance in the subject in four years.

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC), which released the provisional results on Saturday, November 29, said only 48.73% of the 461,736 candidates obtained grades A1 to C6 in the subject.

This represents a sharp decline from the 66.86% recorded in 2024.

WAEC noted that 26.77% of candidates scored F9, while 12.15% and 11.62% obtained E8 and D7, respectively, in Core Mathematics.

In English Language, 69% of candidates passed, slightly lower than last year. Integrated Science recorded a 57.74% pass rate, also a marginal drop, while Social Studies saw a significant decline to 55.82%, down from 71.53% in 2024.

In a statement signed by John Kapi, Head of Public Affairs, WAEC also confirmed cancellations and withheld results linked to examination irregularities.

A total of 6,295 candidates had subject results cancelled for carrying foreign materials, while 653 had their entire results cancelled for possessing mobile phones.

Another 908 subject results and 158 entire results have been withheld pending investigations. Results of candidates from 185 schools have also been withheld over suspected collusion.

Meanwhile, a total of 461,736 candidates, made up of 207,415 males and 254,321 females from 1,021 schools, registered for the examination this year, a 0.24% increase over the 2024 entry figure of 460,611.