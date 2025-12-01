An apt wakeup call on Nigerian political class

It is unfortunate that the decades following Nigeria’s self rule in 1960 were distinctly marred by a hopeless pattern of governance. In administration after administration, certain critical areas in our Nigerian communities persistently suffered neglect or mismanagement. Security continued to crumble. Citizens became kidnapped on highways, in farms, in schools, and sometimes even in their own homes. Bandits, insurgents, and terrorists turned fear into a national currency. Roads remained more like death traps. Electricity supply staggered from barely functional to nearly non-existent. Hospitals struggled like patients in need of emergency care. Millions of youths graduated into unemployment each year, armed with certificates but confronted with closed employment doors. Public schools, meant to serve as engines of national development, frequently ran on fumes. The legal system which was obviously overburdened, sometimes seemed compromised, slow, and inaccessible to the poor. The cost of governance ballooned daily while the quality of public service shrank. These failures cut across both military and civilian administrations, from north and south and from east to est, reflecting not simply the shortcomings of individual leaders, but the systemic neglect of the core responsibilities of governance.

It is an open secret that Nigeria’s elections have, for too long, been marred by allegations of rigging, voter suppression, compromised officials, violence, and manipulation. Many citizens can recount at least two elections in which their preferred candidates lost the votes, before the results were even announced. The voters had stood for hours under scorching sun or torrential rain to cast ballots that later seemed to evaporate in the machinery of electoral interference. The result now is a rising chorus of voices asking: what is the point of casting a vote if it will not count? Indeed, it is a well known axiom that where leadership fails repeatedly, despair grows among the people. And when despair matures, communities begin to question even the most sacred civic rituals.

The question has circulated quietly in homes, secondary schools and tertiary institutions, in workplaces, marketplaces, churches, and even motor parks across Nigeria: what if the politicians were now allowed to vote themselves into public office? That is: like there was a meeting of all eligible voters and they decided to abstain from voting on the grounds that experience had shown them that their votes would never count. It is a question that is not born out of apathy, but out of exhaustion sharpened by years of dashed hopes, broken promises, and recurring cycles of unrest. It is a question that has consistently been whispered by citizens who wonder what might change if the burden of legitimizing political leadership shifted entirely to the politicians themselves.

Legally, that would not be an argument that voters should withdraw from the electoral process. Instead, it is a reflection of communities grappling with the consequences of illegal electoral decisions and practices implemented over and above their personal choices, and an imagination of what could happen if public frustration matured into a new form of civic pressure that is in itself unlawful, but peaceful, and undeniably firm as a crackdown on electoral malpractices. That cannot be a rejection of democratic values, but a plea for a deeper, more authentic version of it. It is a call for a system where votes are not mere ceremonial expressions but instruments that carry the real weight of the peoples’ mandate.

In this complex emotional landscape, some Nigerians have begun to imagine a hypothetical scenario, a thought-experiment that is not intended as a directive but as a mirror. Suppose, they say, a future election cycle approaches, and voters who are frustrated but nonviolent simply decide to step back, like sit-at-home, and insist that since political actors have continued to manipulate, distort, rig and compromise their votes, thereby disenfranchising them, they should rather stay home and allow the politicians to vote themselves into office. What would happen if ordinary citizens chose, as an act of peaceful protest, to let only the political class decide among themselves who should govern? Not by violence, not by confrontation, but by a quiet refusal to participate in the electoral process until electoral integrity is guaranteed. It is an unsettling scenario, not because it encourages withdrawal from civic responsibility, but because it forces the nation to confront the depth of its public disillusionment.

In such a scenario, a few things might happen.

First, the political class would be stripped of the moral theatre that comes with mass voter- turnout. Elections derive legitimacy not only from the legal processes but from the participation of citizens. Without the crowds, without the queues, without the ink-stained thumbs, an election becomes a hollow ritual. A government elected only by those who seek to occupy public offices is no government at all—it is a self-appointment, lacking moral weight. Even if the constitution technically upheld such an outcome, it would face an unprecedented crisis of legitimacy. Civil society organizations, international observers, religious and traditional leaders, and even foreign governments would raise questions. A government elected in a vacuum of public participation would be forced to acknowledge that its authority is paper-thin.

Second, such a situation might compel political elites to confront something they rarely have to face which is the true consequence of public dissatisfaction. Because Nigerians are a remarkably resilient people, politicians often assume that communities would always endure whatever hardship is thrown at them. They have seen citizens adapt to fuel price hikes, currency devaluations, insecurity, unemployment, and erratic power supply. But an election is different. The entire political system relies on the participation of the governed. If the governed chose, even once, to make a statement through absence, the machinery would grind to a halt.

Third, and perhaps most importantly, this imagined scenario would force Nigerians to reflect on the power they still wield. Even in the face of insecurity, hardship, corruption, and manipulation, citizens remain the heart of democracy. Their participation gives life to institutions. Their absence could create a vacuum too large for any political actor to ignore. But this is not a scenario anyone genuinely desires. It is not a suggestion that people should stop voting. On the contrary, the entire thought experiment highlights just how central citizens are to governance. It shows that even when votes appear to be disregarded, the presence of voters still acts as a check on absolute political rascality.

The possibility of citizens choosing strategic civic resistance—rather than violence—could become a catalyst for reform. A silent protest of this magnitude, hypothetical as it may be, would sound an alarm that the political class cannot afford to ignore. It could push lawmakers to strengthen electoral laws, empower the institutions responsible for overseeing elections, protect the independence of those institutions, and introduce more transparency into vote counting and transmission. It could force political parties to rethink their relationship with the electorate. It could even push for the adoption of new technologies or auditing systems designed to safeguard ballots from manipulation.

But this scenario also reveals deeper truths about Nigeria’s political landscape. Voters are not angry because they dislike voting. They are angry because they believe that their votes are precious, and they feel betrayed when that precious right is tampered with. Citizens do not fantasize about stepping back from elections because they lack faith in democracy. They fantasize about it because they want democracy to work the way it should. In a society where insecurity rises, corruption thrives, and political accountability seems elusive, imagining a dramatic shift is a way for people to express their desire for change without resorting to violence.

Throughout Nigeria’s history, citizens have embraced every avenue available to them from protests, town hall meetings to media advocacy, community organizing and political awareness campaigns, to demand for better governance. If they ever considered the option of mass abstention, it would be another tool in that same tradition of peaceful civic engagement, not an attack on the democratic process itself. It would be an expression of the growing belief that political leaders must earn, not assume or manipulate, the confidence of the people.

Real democracy depends on choice—and choice is shaped by trust. When trust erodes, citizens begin searching for ways to rebuild it, even if those ways are uncomfortable. In the end, Nigeria’s voters are not seeking to abandon their civic responsibility. They are seeking assurance that their participation matters. They want security, not fear; progress, not stagnation. They want true and committed leadership, not political theatricals. They want a country where politicians feel accountable not because they are watched by foreign observers, but because they know their legitimacy depends on the citizens they serve.

The hypothetical scenario of politicians voting themselves into office is a reflection, not a proposal. It is a mirror held up to a society struggling to reconcile its faith in democracy with its lived reality. It forces a difficult question: at what point does civic frustration become civic action? And what forms might that action take?

What remains clear is that Nigerians still believe in the power of the vote. That is why they are offended when that power is undermined. They still believe in the possibility of a better country. That is why they are restless when progress remains elusive. They still believe in the institutions of democracy. That is why they demand that those institutions function with integrity. Nigeria’s political class must recognize that public patience, though vast, is not infinite. The people are asking for accountability, not miracles; justice, not perfection; opportunity, not handouts. They want a system where good leaders can emerge without manipulation and where bad leaders can be removed through the ballot, not the bullet.

If the political establishment ever found itself in a situation where it had to vote itself into power, the lesson would be stark, that the people had reached a tipping point. But Nigeria does not need to arrive at that point. There is still room for repair. There is still room for dialogue, reform, trust-building, and transparency. There is still room for leaders to listen and for institutions to be strengthened. Perhaps this is the real value of the scenario: it reminds both leaders and citizens that democratic power ultimately belongs to the people, not those who govern them. It reminds the electorate of the force they hold collectively. And it reminds political actors that the time to restore confidence in the electoral process is now, before civic frustration evolves into forms no one can predict.

Nigeria stands at crossroads. The energies of its youths, the resilience of its communities, the richness of its cultures, and the sacrifices of its citizens offer tremendous potentials. What the nation lacks is a political system that reliably reflects the will of the people. If governance fails to address insecurity, unemployment, corruption, and inequality, frustration will continue to build up. But if leaders act boldly and sincerely, rebuilding institutions, protecting votes, ensuring security, and placing the welfare of the people above their personal interests, then the hypothetical scenario of politicians voting themselves into office will remain exactly what it currently is: a warning.

Democracy is strongest when legitimacy flows from the people. And Nigeria, with all its challenges, remains a land where citizens still long to participate in choosing the path forward. Their desire is not to abandon the ballot box, but to strengthen its power. Their anger is a call for reform, not retreat. Their frustration is a plea for leaders to remember that power is not inherited, but entrusted. In imagining what could happen if voters stepped back, Nigerians are ultimately reminding themselves and their leaders of a simple truth: the people are the heartbeat of the nation. And no matter how turbulent the times are, a heartbeat cannot be ignored.