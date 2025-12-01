St. John Paul II Frafra Catholic Union climaxes 35th anniversary with renewed focus on welfare initiatives

The St. John Paul II Frafra Catholic Union in the Accra Archdiocese has rounded off its year-long 35th anniversary celebration with a renewed commitment to supporting youth and women across its seven societies.

The anniversary, launched last year, was marked under the theme: “Celebrating 35 Years of Existence Giving Thanks to God for Growth and Strength, Honouring the Founders, Fortifying the Pillars for Future Gains Through Evangelism.”

Members converged at the Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church in Tema Community One on Saturday, November 29, for a Thanksgiving Holy Mass.

The Mass was led by Rev. Fr. Dominic Anafo, Assistant Priest at St. Peter’s Parish, Ngleshi Amanfro, and Rev. Fr. Terry Ekow Hutchful, Assistant Priest at Our Lady of Mercy.

The union traces its foundation to 1989, when three societies; St. Christopher, St. Francis of Assisi and St. Michael, came together to provide a spiritual home and welfare support system for Catholics from the Upper East who had migrated south.

Many of them struggled with the transition to Accra and needed a community that strengthened both their faith and social wellbeing.

Over the years, the group has expanded from the initial three societies to seven, adding St. Theresa, St. Peter Claver, St. John Bosco and, most recently, St. Gabriel Society from St. Patrick Catholic Church in Tema.

The union now has a presence in Ashaiman, Tema, Nima, Abeka, Mataheko, central Accra and Atomic.

Speaking to ModernGhana News on the sidelines of the climax event, Union Chairman Jacob Apana Ayaose noted that the union has faced its fair share of challenges but has remained united.

“We that are coming from the north sometimes face a lot of challenges when we come to Accra, especially in terms of our spirituality. That is why the three societies decided to come together and form a union, so we can support one another,” he noted.

He explained that leadership training, seminars, fasting and prayers, visitations and fundraising activities all formed part of the year-long anniversary programme.

The fundraising, he explained, targeted welfare; particularly support for youth who face learning difficulties and women who encounter economic challenges.

According to him, the union has had four chairpersons since its establishment and has grown stronger in spirituality, unity and welfare support.

Activities at the climax included awards, traditional dances, food and social interactions to celebrate their cultural identity.

Looking ahead, Mr Ayaose said the union hopes to expand further and strengthen its welfare interventions before its 50th anniversary.

“We intend to do a lot more because the 50th anniversary must be bigger than this,” said the Chairman.

The chairman, who ends his tenure next year, believes the foundation laid over the past 35 years has prepared the union for greater impact.

The St. John Paul II Frafra Catholic Union, whose members predominantly speak Gruni, commonly referred to as Frafra due to colonial mispronunciation, continues to serve as a spiritual and cultural anchor for Catholics from the Upper East living in Greater Accra.