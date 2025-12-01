Prayer Festival: 'Strike whoever wishes Mahama, Ghana's downfall' - Kofi Job tells God

Renowned road contractor and evangelist, Mr. Kofi Gyebi Job

Renowned road contractor and evangelist, Mr. Kofi Gyebi Job, has offered a special prayer for Ghana, calling on God to strike whoever wishes the country's downfall.

"President Mahama has started well, and as a man of God, I believe strongly with God's help, he will succeed, so I call on God to strike whoever will do anything or wish the president's downfall," he prayed.

The evangelist committed President John Dramani Mahama and his appointees to the hands of God, asking for the Almighty to continue guiding their ways for a prosperous country.

"We are here to pray for the development of Ghana, we pray for Ghana's economy to boom, with God on our side, I know President Mahama will succeed," he added.

Mr. Kofi Gyebi Job was speaking at the Three Days Prayer Festival for Ghana and President Mahama, held at the Kumasi Jubilee Park from November 26 to 28, 2025.

The mega prayer event was funded solely by Mr. Kofi Gyebi Job and his wife, Dr. Esther Okyere Gyebi, through the Kofi Job Foundation.

The event brought together over 3,000 people, including internationally acclaimed prophets and evangelists such as Arch Bishop Dr. Akwasi Asare Bediako, Dr. Elder Bismark Amoah, and Evangelist Mr. Kofi Gyebi Job.

Together, the people prayed, asking God to bless and guide Ghana and its leaders.