Two Police Forces, Two Realities: A Debate on Success, Struggle, and the Future of Public Safety

In Toronto, police officers stand proudly beside their chief, celebrating arrests, reduced crime, awards, and new community safety initiatives. In Ghana, some officers are pulling the shirt of their Inspector General of Police in public frustration over poor conditions of service and what they call a “ridiculous” two-year contract extension by the President.

Two police forces.

Two realities.

One question: Why do some institutions advance while others remain trapped in crisis?

Across the world, policing is judged by visible results crime reduction, community trust, professionalism, and transparency. But beneath every success or failure lies a decisive mix of leadership, resources, and institutional culture. Today, a deep contrast between the Toronto Police Service (TPS) and the Ghana Police Service (GPS) raises an uncomfortable debate: Is effective policing driven by investment, or by internal will?

In Canada’s largest city, the Toronto Police Service is on a trajectory of modernization and public engagement that many agencies admire. Crime Stoppers and other TPS units frequently release the city’s most-wanted lists, share case updates, announce arrests, and report on criminals who have been charged or jailed.

Their website is a hub of public education daily alerts on car theft trends, holiday crime prevention tips, fraud warnings, neighborhood safety advisories, and community policing updates. As Toronto enters the yuletide season, TPS issues detailed public statements encouraging residents to stay alert, protect valuables, report suspicious activity, and safeguard children online.

Instead of firefighting rumours, the TPS is pre-emptively informing the public.

This proactive communication is strengthened by institutional achievements. The TPS recently earned Gold Certification in Mental Health at Work, becoming the first police service in Canada to attain such recognition. It also recorded a 13.5% reduction in use-of-force incidents, attributed to improved de-escalation training. Community Officer Programs continue expanding, diversity in hiring is improving, and officers receive awards for bravery, investigation, and innovation.

These successes are not accidental. They reflect long-term investment, leadership commitment, and a culture that values public trust.

While Toronto celebrates progress, Ghana Police finds itself weighed down by challenges so basic that they undermine the very foundation of policing.

Instead of announcing advancements or safety alerts, the GPS often trends for internal controversies from officers protesting poor working conditions to the Service issuing press statements debunking false reports about the death of the IGP.

At a time when crime surges during the holiday season, the GPS public relations machinery prioritizes rebutting rumours instead of educating Ghanaians on how to stay safe. Its official website potentially a lifeline for public security is largely unused except for publishing photos of officers at events.

No crime prevention articles.

No weekly safety tips.

No scam alerts.

No educational materials for children or parents.

Meanwhile, GPS officers continue to work under conditions that make effective policing nearly impossible. Many stations lack patrol vehicles, fuel, protective gear, or working communication systems. In some districts, five officers police populations of tens of thousands.

Yet these same officers, when deployed for UN peacekeeping missions, perform exceptionally well earning global commendation.

The potential is there.

The system is failing them.

Argument 1: Good policing is the result of consistent investment.

TPS thrives because it is well-funded, technologically equipped, and supported by political and civic institutions. Officers receive mental health support, training budgets, body cameras, and modern operational tools.

Supporters argue that GPS struggles simply because it lacks these basic resources. You cannot modernize policing with broken vehicles, empty fuel tanks, and outdated radios.

Argument 2: Success depends on leadership and institutional culture.

Others argue that even with limited resources, GPS could communicate better, act transparently, and engage communities proactively. Issuing crime alerts, safety education, and transparency updates costs little.

But the culture has not prioritized public engagement.

A website used for fashion photos of female officers’ uniforms instead of crime prevention materials reflects misdirected priorities.

Argument 3: Both investment and leadership must work together.

This view holds that TPS is successful because it merges strong leadership vision with consistent investment. Ghana lacks both adequate funding and internal reforms that promote accountability, communication, officer welfare, and technological advancement.

This debate should not shame Ghana, but guide it.

Ghana Police can adopt strategies that Toronto has perfected:

Public education as a core responsibility. Daily crime alerts, safety tips, scam warnings, seasonal advisories.

A functional and modernized website. Not a gallery but a public safety portal.

Officer mental health support. Police who are broken cannot protect the public.

Community-based policing. Officers visible, approachable, and trusted.

Data-driven policing. Track trends, report them publicly, involve communities.

Toronto can also learn from Ghana’s strengths: deep community ties, resilience, and officers who persist despite severe constraints.

This is not a contest between two police forces.

It is a story of two realities.

Toronto Police celebrates wins because its institution chooses innovation and investment. Ghana Police struggles because its system has not yet embraced transparent engagement, officer welfare, or modern policing culture.

Public safety thrives where institutions choose to evolve and falters where they are left to survive.

Ghana Police can rise.

The blueprint already exists.

The question is whether the institution will choose transformation or continue reacting to crises instead of preventing them.