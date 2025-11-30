ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Ramaphosa labels US attacks on S.Africa 'misinformation'

By AFP
South Africa South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said claims of genocide against white people were baseless and false. By Thomas Mukoya (POOL/AFP/File)
SUN, 30 NOV 2025
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said claims of genocide against white people were 'baseless and false'. By Thomas Mukoya (POOL/AFP/File)

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa accused the United States late on Sunday of peddling "blatant misinformation" by claiming his country was killing white people.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly attacked South Africa since returning to the White House earlier this year, pointing to false claims of "white genocide" of Afrikaners, a minority population descended from European colonisers.

The US boycotted last weekend's G20 summit in Johannesburg and Trump announced on Wednesday that he would not invite South Africa to the next gathering of the world's leading economies, which he plans to host at a golf course in Miami owned by his family.

Ramaphosa said in a televised address the reasons the US gave for its "non-participation" were informed by "baseless and false allegations that South Africa is perpetrating genocide against Afrikaners and the confiscation of land from white people".

"This is blatant misinformation about our country," the president said on the SABC broadcast.

"As a country, we are aware that the stance taken by the US administration has been influenced by a sustained campaign of disinformation by groups and individuals within our country, in the US and elsewhere.

"These people who are spreading disinformation are endangering and undermining South Africa's national interests, destroying South African jobs and weakening our country's relations with one of our most important partners."

Ramaphosa however said South Africa was willing "to continue to engage in dialogue with the United States government, and to do so with respect and with dignity as equal sovereign countries".

AFP
AFP

Top news and features from AFP's reporters around the world. Page: afp

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

5 minutes ago

KATH CEO admitted, apologised to me for closing emergency unit – Health Minister KATH CEO admitted, apologised to me for closing emergency unit – Health Minister

21 minutes ago

Minister of Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh Nobody has the right to close part of public hospital without my consent – Healt...

2 hours ago

Police receive DNA report of murdered Immigration officer, await full autopsy report Police receive DNA report of murdered Immigration officer, await full autopsy re...

2 hours ago

Group photograph GoldBod partners GAF, Forestry Commission to reclaim 50 hectares of degraded are...

2 hours ago

Mahama allocates GH¢100million to national research fund Mahama allocates GH¢100million to national research fund

2 hours ago

BibianiNPP executives run to General Secretary to annul electoral area elections over irregularities Bibiani NPP executives run to General Secretary to annul electoral area election...

2 hours ago

CSA warns educational institutions to strengthen cybersecurity following major UK data breach CSA warns educational institutions to strengthen cybersecurity following major U...

3 hours ago

The New Face of Influence in Africa The New Face of Influence in Africa

3 hours ago

Registrar of Companies sets June 30 deadline for annual returns, signals strict enforcement Registrar of Companies sets June 30 deadline for annual returns, signals strict ...

3 hours ago

South Africa President rejects June 30 ultimatum for African migrants, urges calm amid xenophobic crackdown South Africa President rejects June 30 ultimatum for African migrants, urges cal...

Just in....
body-container-line