Ghana must cut over US$2billion food import bill to secure its future – Rev Amenaki 

The Reverend Martin Amenaki, Municipal Chief Executive of Ketu North, has said that Ghana's long-term food security and economic independence hinge on reducing the more than US$2 billion spent annually on food imports.

He warned that the increasing preference for imported rice, poultry, and processed foods, often driven by perceptions of prestige, continues to diminish demand for high-quality local produce.

Rev Amenaki said these during the 41st National Farmers' Day celebration of the Ketu North Municipal Assembly held at a colourful ceremony at the Dekpor M/A Basic School.

The celebration renewed calls for stronger commitment to local food production on the theme: “Feed Ghana, Eat Ghana, Secure the Future.”

“This trend discourages investment, lowers farm-gate prices, and weakens our agricultural base,” he added.

“To change this, we must embrace consumer patriotism backed by policies that guarantee reliable markets for our farmers.”

He highlighted key government interventions designed to strengthen food systems, including the Feed Ghana and Feed the Industry initiatives, enhanced local procurement under the School Feeding Programme, institutional farming in senior high schools, rehabilitation of the Weta Irrigation Scheme, expanded mechanisation services, establishment of Farmers' Service Centres, modernised rice-milling facilities, and the ongoing 'Nkoko Nketenkete' poultry value-chain project.

Rev Amenaki called on individuals, businesses, and institutions to partner the Assembly to build a more robust agricultural economy, describing farmers as “the backbone of the municipality whose hard work continues to sustain livelihoods.”

Mr Believer Avenorkadzi, Municipal Director of Agriculture, commended farmers for their resilience despite erratic rainfall, high input prices, logistical constraints, and market challenges.

Reflecting on the national theme, he said: “Eat Ghana' urges us to value local produce. 'Feed Ghana' calls on us to raise production and quality. 'Secure the Future' challenges us to build a resilient, technology-driven agricultural system that can support generations to come.”'

Mr Avenorkadzi noted that Ketu North continues to contribute significantly to national food production, with staples such as cassava, rice, maize, vegetables, and legumes sustaining thousands of households.

Livestock and poultry production also remained vital for youth employment and processing opportunities.

Mr Avenorkadzi outlined key interventions by the Department of Agriculture, namely: extension services; regular field visits; training on good agronomic practices, fertilizer use, pest management, and post-harvest handling.

There are also input and technology support; distribution of 1,400 bags of fertilizer; over 1,000 improved rice seeds; improved cassava planting materials; and various agrochemicals.

Others were partnerships, collaboration with West Africa Food System Resilience Programme (FSRP), Financial Inclusion for Last Mile Actors (FILMA) and Hopeline Institute to strengthen agribusiness skills, financial inclusion, and safe agrochemical usage; Feed Ghana Programme: Validation of 195 Farmer-Based Organisations and digital registration of 4,451 farmers to enhance planning and transparency.

Despite these gains, Mr Avenorkadzi noted challenges including inadequate extension personnel, limited storage and processing facilities, insufficient mechanisation, flooding in parts of the Weta Irrigation Scheme, and rising input costs.

He called for expanded irrigation, improved post-harvest systems, greater youth participation in mechanised farming, and stronger promotion of local food consumption.

The event concluded with the presentation of awards to distinguished farmers.

Mr Wonder Pomevor emerged Overall Best Farmer, receiving a tricycle and cutlasses.

Other awardees received items such as a motorbike, television set, wheelbarrows, Wellington boots, and a knapsack sprayer.

GNA