Wesley Girls brouhaha: Your comments 'needless and unfortunate' — Catholic Bishops Conference slams Haruna Iddrisu

The Catholic Bishops' Conference has strongly criticized Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu’s recent comments in Parliament regarding the longstanding religious tensions at Wesley Girls’ High School, describing them as “needless and unfortunate.”

Speaking to Original TV News, the President of the Catholic Bishops Conference, Most Rev. Matthew Gyamfi, emphasized that the government cannot impose religious practices on mission schools.

He asserted that such institutions, including Wesley Girls’, have long-standing traditions that predate Ghana’s independence and must be respected.

“Unless the government takes full ownership of these schools, it cannot dictate religious practices within them,” Bishop Gyamfi stated.

He explained that mission schools operate under specific religious values and frameworks, which have been foundational to their identity and success.

Addressing the issue of Muslim students fasting during Ramadan a point of contention at Wesley Girls’, the Bishop revealed that an agreement already exists between school authorities and stakeholders. Under this arrangement, parents are required to provide consent if their children wish to fast or participate in religious activities that could impact their health or academic performance.

Despite the strong stance, Bishop Gyamfi noted that the Catholic Bishops' Conference would respect any ruling made by the courts on the matter.

“Whatever decision the court arrives at, we will accept it in the interest of peace,” he concluded.

-metrotvonline