Abusuapanyin 'Tupac' and annoying Papa Shee should sit up or we will shut them up — NPP MP warns 'chaotic' Daddy Lumba’s family

Member of Parliament for Afigya Kwabre North, Collins Adomako-Mensah, has called on the family of the late highlife legend Daddy Lumba to put an end to the ongoing dispute surrounding the iconic musician.

He expressed disbelief that someone could build a lasting legacy, only to have it overshadowed by conflicts after their passing.

In a Facebook post, Adomako-Mensah reminded the family that Daddy Lumba’s contributions extend beyond them, emphasizing that the ongoing tussle must stop to preserve his legacy.

He posted: “A man entertains the world for 40yrs +.

"He dies. The state in collaboration with family give Him an incredible 1week celebrations.

"Seeing Abusuapanyin Tupac and the most annoying one Papa Shee sit on tv and disrespect the memory of DL just break my heart.

"Now to the family. Listen to me very carefully.

"Lumba is not just for you oooo. Lumba transcends immediate family. He is an ICON.

"He is a symbol of Ghana . The fact that His lovers all over the world are quiet does not mean you can continue to distract him.

"Sit up or we will shut you up.

"DL 4Life!!!!!!!!”