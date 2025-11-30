2025 WASSCE results: One in four students fail core Mathematics

Provisional results released by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) for the 2025 WASSCE reveal a troubling decline in student performance across core subjects, with Core Mathematics showing the most dramatic drop.

WAEC data indicates that the national F9 rate in Core Mathematics surged from 6.10% in 2024 to 26.77% in 2025, meaning nearly one in four candidates failed the subject. Other core subjects also recorded significant setbacks: Social Studies’ F9 rate climbed from 9.55% to 27.50%, Integrated Science rose from 7.12% to 16.05%, and English Language increased from 5.88% to 12.86%.

The council partially attributes the overall decline to widespread exam integrity issues. Investigations revealed extensive malpractice, leading to the cancellation of subject results for 6,295 candidates and the annulment of full results for 653 candidates found with mobile phones in exam halls.

In addition, subject results for 908 candidates and complete results for 158 candidates have been withheld pending ongoing investigations. Alleged collusion has also left results from 185 schools temporarily suspended.

WAEC further disclosed that 35 individuals, including 19 teachers, were implicated in activities that compromised the credibility of the exams, with several already convicted through the courts.

The council stressed that it is working diligently to conclude investigations and release the withheld results while reinforcing measures to safeguard the integrity of future examinations.