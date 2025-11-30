Wesley Girls brouhaha: 'We are playing with something that can degenerate society' – Muntaka warns

The Minister of Interior, Mohammed-Mubarak Muntaka, has expressed deep concern over restrictions imposed on Muslim students in some mission schools, cautioning that such practices could escalate social tensions if left unaddressed.

Muntaka specifically criticised the treatment of Muslim students at Wesley Girls’ High School.

“Let me say this. And I sit here with the greatest of respect and with all my integrity. Wesley Girls ask girls to spy on even the Muslim girls to make sure they don’t pray.

“I’m told they hide. They have to hide to pray,” he said on JoyNews. “Look, we are playing with something that, I’m sorry to say, can degenerate our society.”

He contrasted the situation with the arrangements in other secondary institutions. “My second-born attended Presbyterian Secondary School. They only have a place where they worship. It’s not a mosque, but they give them a space where they can worship,” Muntaka explained.

Highlighting positive examples, he noted that schools such as Achimota provide designated spaces for Muslim students to observe their faith without disrupting academic routines.

“In Achimota, they’re given a place where they can worship, but they adhere to all the school rules,” he said.

The Minister emphasised that permitting students a few minutes for prayer during breaks should not be treated as a violation. “During break time, the prayer takes sometimes five minutes. Don’t criminalise it because they are criminalising on those campuses,” he stated.

Muntaka called on school authorities to respect students’ religious rights while maintaining academic discipline, stressing that small accommodations can prevent larger societal divisions.