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Religious tolerance debate in schools threat to national cohesion — Ablakwa

  Sun, 30 Nov 2025
Education Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration
SUN, 30 NOV 2025
Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration

Mr Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, has described the emerging national debate and the sentiments expressed on religious tolerance in schools as a potential threat to Ghana's longstanding social cohesion.

He said Ghana's secondary school system, particularly the boarding house experience, had historically served as a potent crucible for fostering national unity and dismantling prejudice.

Mr Ablakwa said this when he delivered the keynote address at the 87th Speech and Prize-Giving Day of the Presbyterian Boys' Secondary School (PRESEC–Legon) on Saturday.

It was on the theme: “Celebrating our Heritage: Shaping Future Leaders through Discipline and Academic Excellence.”

He cautioned against actions that could undermine Ghana's enviable record of religious and ethnic harmony.

The Minister's comments come amid heightened public discourse on the rights of religious minorities in mission-based schools.

A legal challenge, brought before the Supreme Court by private legal practitioner Mr Shafic Osman, centres on policies at Wesley Girls' Senior High School (WGHSH) affecting non-Methodist students, particularly Muslims.

He recalled his own experience at PRESEC, sharing a dormitory with students from diverse ethnic and religious backgrounds.

He called for a shift in national focus from rigid religious doctrines to pressing issues such as corruption, environmental degradation, and ethical leadership.

“Why is our educational system producing graduates who criminally create thousands of ghosts to fleece the state when real human beings are looking for jobs?” he asked.

The Rev Dr Abraham Nana Opare Kwakye, Moderator of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, called for calm and mutual respect in the ongoing debate.

He said Ghana's peaceful co-existence was partly due to the historical practice of non-Christian students in mission schools respecting the ethos of the founding missions.

“It is important that we respect the rights of persons of other religions. But it is also important for persons of other religions who access education in mission schools to respect the rights of the owners of the mission schools,” he said.

Rev Dr Kwakye warned that the current trajectory of the debate, if not carefully managed, could “ruffle the waters” and jeopardise the national peace and cohesion for which Ghana was celebrated.

The event saw the presentation of awards to more than 40 students who scored 8As in the 2024 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

Headteachers, teaching and non-teaching staff who contributed to the school's development were also honoured.

The 2000 Year Group (Y2K) refurbished the school's dining hall as its legacy project.

GNA

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