Amasaman Court issues warrant for arrest of alleged sheep thief

The Amasaman Circuit Court has issued a bench warrant for the arrest of a herdsman accused of stealing five sheep, valued at GH¢15,000.00.

The suspect, Alhassan Yunus, 17, allegedly failed to appear before the Court after being instructed by the Police to do so.

Upon arrest, he is expected to be arraigned together with Mariwan Amadu, who is alleged to have bought the stolen animals.

The Court, presided over by Mrs Akosua Anokyewaa Adjepong, adjourned the matter to December 11, 2025.

Police Chief Inspector Frederick Awuah-Ansah told the Court that the complainant, Mohammed Seidu, a mechanic residing at Obeyeyie near Amasaman, was a neighbour to Yunus.

He said Amadu, the alleged receiver, was a trader living at Achiaman.

Chief Inspector Awuah-Ansah said the complainant returned home on July 18, 2025, to discover that his five sheep were missing.

A search led to Yunus, who was found with the animals.

Yunus is said to have admitted the offence and claimed he handed over the animals to Amadu, to whom he owed money.

The prosecution said Amadu was arrested on July 24, and also admitted receiving the five sheep from Yunus.

He claimed the animals later went out to graze and did not return.

After investigations, Yunus was charged with unlawful entry and stealing, while Amadu was charged with dishonestly receiving.

GNA