Naa Prof. Delle initiate process to establish Nandom Dermatology University

Naa Professor Edmund N. Delle Chiir VIII, Founder and President of Rabito Clinic, has rolled out the process for the establishment of Nandom Dermatology University, which aims to address the growing burden of skin diseases in Ghana and West Africa.

Naa Prof. Delle Chiir VIII, who is the paramount Chief of the Nandom Traditional Area, explained that the establishment of a dermatology university in Ghana has been a long dream and a legacy project for Ghana, West Africa, and Africa.

In an interview with Modern Ghana News, Naa Prof Delle Chiir VIII stressed that the Nandom Dermatology University will provide specialised education, training, and research opportunities.

He said the university will help build a cadre of skilled dermatologists and healthcare professionals equipped to tackle skin health challenges.

He added that the dermatology university will serve as a premier institution for dermatological education, research, and patient care, advancing skin health and wellness in Ghana and beyond.

He noted that a team of experts has been constituted to undertake feasibility studies, identify the appropriate site in Nandom for the establishment of the university, mobilise resources, and identify potential individuals and institutions for collaboration.

“We are establishing a university to offer undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in dermatology, as well as continuing professional development opportunities for healthcare professionals.

“Conduct research in dermatology, focusing on skin diseases prevalent in Ghana and the West African region, engage with local communities to promote skin health awareness, prevention, and treatment, and build capacity in dermatology education, training, and research in Ghana and the region.

“Deliver high-quality patient care and promote skin health awareness in the community, foster collaboration with healthcare professionals, researchers, and industry partners, and develop and implement cutting-edge technologies and treatments in dermatology,” Naa Prof Delle Chiir VIII stated.

He said the proposed Nandom Dermatology University will offer bachelor's degrees in dermatology or related fields and master's and doctoral degrees in dermatology, with specialisations in areas such as dermatopathology, dermatosurgery, and paediatric dermatology.

He said it will also offer continuing professional development through offering short courses, workshops, and conferences for healthcare professionals and certificate programmes in specific areas of dermatology, such as skin cancer diagnosis and treatment.

He said the university will be a state-of-the-art facilityequipped with the latest technology and equipment for teaching, research, and patient care; dermatology clinics providing comprehensive care for patients with skin diseases; and research laboratories equipped for conducting dermatological research.

Naa Prof. Delle Chiir VIII said the team of experts working for the establishment of Nandom Dermatology University will work collaboratively with national and international universities, research institutions, and healthcare organisations.

“Partnerships with pharmaceutical and medical device companies to support research and education,” he said.