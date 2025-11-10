ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Naa Prof. Delle initiate process to establish Nandom Dermatology University

By Francis Ameyibor II Contributor
Education Naa Professor Edmund N. Delle Chiir VIII, Founder and President of Rabito Clinic
MON, 10 NOV 2025 1
Naa Professor Edmund N. Delle Chiir VIII, Founder and President of Rabito Clinic

Naa Professor Edmund N. Delle Chiir VIII, Founder and President of Rabito Clinic, has rolled out the process for the establishment of Nandom Dermatology University, which aims to address the growing burden of skin diseases in Ghana and West Africa.

Naa Prof. Delle Chiir VIII, who is the paramount Chief of the Nandom Traditional Area, explained that the establishment of a dermatology university in Ghana has been a long dream and a legacy project for Ghana, West Africa, and Africa.

In an interview with Modern Ghana News, Naa Prof Delle Chiir VIII stressed that the Nandom Dermatology University will provide specialised education, training, and research opportunities.

He said the university will help build a cadre of skilled dermatologists and healthcare professionals equipped to tackle skin health challenges.

He added that the dermatology university will serve as a premier institution for dermatological education, research, and patient care, advancing skin health and wellness in Ghana and beyond.

He noted that a team of experts has been constituted to undertake feasibility studies, identify the appropriate site in Nandom for the establishment of the university, mobilise resources, and identify potential individuals and institutions for collaboration.

“We are establishing a university to offer undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in dermatology, as well as continuing professional development opportunities for healthcare professionals.

“Conduct research in dermatology, focusing on skin diseases prevalent in Ghana and the West African region, engage with local communities to promote skin health awareness, prevention, and treatment, and build capacity in dermatology education, training, and research in Ghana and the region.

“Deliver high-quality patient care and promote skin health awareness in the community, foster collaboration with healthcare professionals, researchers, and industry partners, and develop and implement cutting-edge technologies and treatments in dermatology,” Naa Prof Delle Chiir VIII stated.

He said the proposed Nandom Dermatology University will offer bachelor's degrees in dermatology or related fields and master's and doctoral degrees in dermatology, with specialisations in areas such as dermatopathology, dermatosurgery, and paediatric dermatology.

He said it will also offer continuing professional development through offering short courses, workshops, and conferences for healthcare professionals and certificate programmes in specific areas of dermatology, such as skin cancer diagnosis and treatment.

He said the university will be a state-of-the-art facilityequipped with the latest technology and equipment for teaching, research, and patient care; dermatology clinics providing comprehensive care for patients with skin diseases; and research laboratories equipped for conducting dermatological research.

Naa Prof. Delle Chiir VIII said the team of experts working for the establishment of Nandom Dermatology University will work collaboratively with national and international universities, research institutions, and healthcare organisations.

“Partnerships with pharmaceutical and medical device companies to support research and education,” he said.

Disclaimer:  ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content. More Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Please note that ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content.

As a content curation and syndication platform, we ethically select and publish news articles from various credible online sources that we believe will be of interest to our readers.

We publish four types of content on a daily basis: Curated content, Syndicated content, User-generated content and Original content.

Our curated content consists of carefully chosen articles from reputable websites, which are properly credited and linked back to the original source to drive traffic.

Syndicated content is provided to us by other websites looking to increase their readership and expand their brand awareness. User-generated content includes opinion pieces and contributions from our dedicated readers, which we publish for the benefit of our diverse audience.

Additionally, we produce original content through our team of experienced journalists and correspondents from across the country. It is important to note that the opinions expressed on this platform do not necessarily reflect our own views. We value freedom of speech and therefore, may publish opinions that may not align with our own or those of our readers.

We understand that some opinions may be objectionable to some individuals, but we believe in upholding the principle of absolute freedom of speech. If you do not agree with this principle, we kindly advise you not to visit our website.

READ MORE

Comments

Bertinus Yosangfo | 11/10/2025 10:50:27 PM

Wow! 😲 Nandom Dermatology University (NDU) is going to be a game changer.

Comments1
Top Stories

46 minutes ago

Legal practitioner and constitutional analyst, Justice Abdulai Military Recruitment Disaster: 'Heads must roll' — Justice Abdulai on six deaths...

1 hour ago

DNA Controversy: Ghanaians hunt for ‘adulterous’ MP involved with helicopter crash victims wife DNA Controversy: Ghanaians hunt for ‘adulterous’ MP involved with helicopter cra...

1 hour ago

Ghana marks fifth anniversary of Rawlings’ passing Ghana marks fifth anniversary of Rawlings’ passing

2 hours ago

Ghana Armed Forces, Police launch joint operations to enhance security Ghana Armed Forces, Police launch joint operations to enhance security

2 hours ago

28 casualties; 12 fairly critical cases, 5 in ICU, 6 dead — GAF details El-Wak Stadium stampede 28 casualties; 12 fairly critical cases, 5 in ICU, 6 dead — GAF details El-Wak S...

2 hours ago

El-Wak Stadium: Mahama visits injured victims at 37 Military Hospital El-Wak Stadium: Mahama visits injured victims at 37 Military Hospital

2 hours ago

Disregard reports claiming El-Wak Stadium stampede death toll has risen 12 — GAF Disregard reports claiming El-Wak Stadium stampede death toll has risen 12 — GAF

3 hours ago

Ibrahim Mahama funds GH¢10,000 surgery of 16-year-old girl at TTH Ibrahim Mahama funds GH¢10,000 surgery of 16-year-old girl at TTH

4 hours ago

Deadly stampede: ‘Ongoing military recruitment must be halted immediately’ — Ranking Member of Defence Deadly stampede: ‘Ongoing military recruitment must be halted immediately’ — Ran...

4 hours ago

Chief Justice nominee, Justice Baffoe-Bonnie ‘Parliament must hold its hand on approving Justice Baffoe-Bonnie’ — Minority

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line