'Our Standing Orders don't disqualify her' — NPP MP dares A-Plus over petition for removal of Abena Osei Asare as PAC chair

The Member of Parliament for Mpraeso, Davis Opoku, has strongly rebutted claims by Gomoa Central MP Kwame Obeng-Asare, popularly known as A Plus, that Abena Osei Asare should be removed as Chairperson of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

He described A Plus’s position as “deeply misguided, both in law and in principle.”

A Plus had earlier written to the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, requesting Abena Osei Asare’s removal from the PAC. In his petition, he argued that the move was necessary to “protect the integrity and dignity of Parliament, especially the committee tasked with ensuring accountability in the management of public funds.”

He further stated, “It is important to note — and Ghanaians must be fully aware — that all the matters currently before the Public Accounts Committee occurred under the leadership of Abena Osei Asare when she served as Deputy Minister of Finance. She cannot now turn around to demand answers from newly appointed officials on issues that happened under her own watch.”

“That is not just hypocrisy — it is an insult to the intelligence of the Ghanaian people,” A Plus maintained. “We must not allow those who presided over financial irregularities to sit in judgment over them,” he added.

Responding in a detailed Facebook post, Davis Opoku defended both the process and legitimacy of Abena Osei Asare’s appointment, insisting that the integrity of the Public Accounts Committee remains intact. He noted that the Speaker was fully aware of her appointment, which had the express approval of Parliament.

Quoting the Constitution and parliamentary Standing Orders, the Mpraeso MP explained, “Under Article 93(2) of the 1992 Constitution, Parliament exercises full legislative and oversight authority as a coordinate arm of government, not a subordinate one. Our Standing Orders, particularly Orders 204 to 211, make it clear that committee chairpersons are appointed by the Committee of Selection, chaired by the Speaker and approved by the House. Hon. Abena Osei Asare’s appointment followed this exact process.”

He further clarified the constitutional basis of the PAC’s work, stating, “The Public Accounts Committee, as provided under Article 187(5) of the Constitution and Order 229 of our Standing Orders, examines the Auditor-General’s reports to ensure accountability in the use of public funds. Government is a continuum, and current officials appear before the Committee not because they caused past irregularities, but because they represent the state institutions that must account for them.”

“In fact, the Standing Orders already provide that when the party of the Chairperson is in government, the Ranking Member presides over the proceedings. That is how Parliament ensures impartial oversight, not by removing a duly appointed Chairperson,” he added.

Davis Opoku concluded his rebuttal by reaffirming the legality of Abena Osei Asare’s position, saying, “Hon. Abena Osei Asare sits in that position as a Member of Parliament, selected by the Committee of Selection and approved by the House. The Standing Orders contain no rule that disqualifies her.”

He ended with a reminder that, “Accountability in Parliament is not personal; it is institutional. Our democracy depends on protecting that principle.”