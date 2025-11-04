'Abena has no moral right to demands answers' —A Plus petitions Speaker to remove PAC Chair

The Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central, Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A Plus, has called for the immediate removal of Abena Osei Asare as Chairperson of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

In a formal petition dated November 3, 2025, and addressed to the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, A Plus argued that the continued leadership of Abena Osei Asare on the committee undermines the credibility of Parliament’s oversight role, particularly in matters of financial accountability.

He explained that many of the issues currently being examined by the Public Accounts Committee stem from the period when Abena Osei Asare served as Deputy Minister of Finance. This, he said, constitutes a clear conflict of interest and compromises the impartiality expected of the PAC Chair.

“She cannot now turn around to demand answers from newly appointed officials on issues that happened under her own watch,” A Plus stated, describing the situation as “not just hypocrisy, but an insult to the intelligence of the Ghanaian people.”

The Gomoa Central MP stressed that individuals who were part of the administration under which financial irregularities occurred should not be allowed to oversee investigations into those same matters. He urged the Speaker to take swift action to preserve the integrity, transparency, and dignity of Parliament.