Mahama zooms into 13th All-African Games, orders forensic audit

President John Dramani Mahama has directed the Auditor-General to undertake a comprehensive forensic audit into the organisation and management of the 13th All-African Games, following a detailed report submitted by the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB).

A statement from the Office of the President said the directive demonstrates government’s unwavering commitment to accountability, transparency, and the judicious use of public funds. The audit will thoroughly examine all financial and operational activities connected to the Games, including procurement, expenditure, infrastructure delivery, and post-event management.

The review will scrutinise procurement and contracting processes to determine whether tender procedures, contractor selections, and supplier engagements complied with the Public Procurement Act (Act 663), as amended. It will also assess financial management and expenditure control, focusing on funding sources, disbursements, and sponsorship arrangements. Additionally, the audit will evaluate infrastructure and project delivery to establish whether timelines, cost variations, and project outcomes represented value for money.

President Mahama further instructed that the audit assess the coordination and performance of all government agencies and committees involved in planning and executing the Games.

The Auditor-General has until the second week of December 2025 to present the findings to the President.

The 13th African Games, dubbed Accra 2023, were hosted by Ghana from 8 to 23 March 2024. Though widely praised for their successful execution and the country’s hospitality, the event has since faced scrutiny over procurement irregularities, cost overruns, and management of infrastructure built for the competition.

Government maintains that the forensic audit will not only address these concerns but also enhance accountability and guide better planning for future national and continental sporting events.