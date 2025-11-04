Hwidiem military attack: 'Parliament will not shield any MP for wrongdoing' — Speaker Bagbin warns

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has strongly condemned reports of an alleged attack on an anti-galamsey taskforce in Asutifi South, which was reportedly instigated by a sitting Member of Parliament.

Addressing the House on Tuesday, the Speaker described the incident as “deeply troubling” and reaffirmed Parliament’s commitment to the rule of law and accountability. He assured the Ghana Police Service and the public of Parliament’s full cooperation with the ongoing investigations.

Mr Bagbin stated that no Member of Parliament would be shielded from legal scrutiny if found culpable in any act of incitement or obstruction of justice. He directed the Office of the Clerk and the Legal Service Office of Parliament to provide all necessary support to the Police in handling the matter.

The Speaker’s remarks followed allegations that the MP for Asutifi North, Ebenezer Kwaku Addo, may have encouraged community members to confront and attack members of the National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat (NAIMOS), an anti-galamsey taskforce operating in the area.

“I have the cause to remind members about the need for comportment and my intention is to ensure strict compliance to the 1992 Constitution and the Standing Orders of Parliament,” Mr Bagbin stated.

He cautioned that while Members of Parliament enjoy certain privileges and immunities in the performance of their duties, those protections are not absolute and do not exempt them from obeying the laws of the country.

Mr Addo has since denied the allegations and voluntarily presented himself to the Ghana Police Service to assist with the investigations.

The attack, which occurred in Bronikrom along the Goaso–Hwidiem road in the Ahafo Region, adds to a series of violent confrontations between anti-galamsey teams and illegal miners across the country.

Illegal small-scale mining, commonly known as galamsey, continues to pose severe environmental and social threats in Ghana. Despite intensified government crackdowns, enforcement efforts have often met resistance, making political cooperation vital to the fight against the menace.

Speaker Bagbin’s firm position on the matter underscores Parliament’s determination to support the national campaign against illegal mining and uphold the principles of law and environmental protection.