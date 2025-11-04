German President visits Otumfuo to deepen ties with Asanteman

President Frank-Walter Steinmeier of the Federal Republic of Germany on Tuesday paid a historic courtesy call on the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi.

The visit, the first by a sitting German President, sought to strengthen relations between Germany and Asanteman while exploring new avenues for cooperation and development.

Discussions between the two leaders, held behind closed doors, reportedly focused on investment opportunities aimed at promoting economic growth, job creation, and sustainable development within Asanteman.

The meeting underscored the long-standing diplomatic friendship between Ghana and Germany and their shared commitment to deepening collaboration for the mutual benefit of their peoples.

As a symbol of goodwill and camaraderie, President Steinmeier presented the Asantehene with a golf bag, reflecting their mutual respect and cordial relations. In return, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II gifted the German leader a beautifully carved stool adorned with the emblem of Asanteman, representing unity, friendship, and cultural heritage.

The exchange of gifts highlighted the deepening bond between Germany, Ghana, and Asanteman, reinforcing the importance of cultural diplomacy in strengthening international partnerships.

President Steinmeier’s visit to the Manhyia Palace marks a significant milestone in the history of Ghana-Germany relations and opens a new chapter of cooperation and shared progress between the two nations.