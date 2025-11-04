Two overlapping security issues

The insurgency

Northern Nigeria has long been grappling with militant groups, notably Boko Haram and its off-shoots like Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP). These groups carry out attacks on villages, abduct children, destroy infrastructure, and displace large numbers of people. Thus for many communities in the north, the insurgency is a very real, daily threat.

The question of American / foreign troops

At the same time, there is growing debate in Nigeria about whether foreign powers particularly the United States Africa Command/U.S. military should have bases or deploy troops in Nigeria, especially in the north. Northern leaders have publicly expressed concern about this possibility. For example:

A letter dated 3 May 2024 from prominent northern elders to President Bola Tinubu and the National Assembly urged the government not to allow U.S. or French military bases relocated from the Sahel to Nigeria. They argue that similar foreign deployments in the Sahel have not convincingly reduced terrorism, and that hosting foreign troops could divert resources from essential services, harm the environment, and compromise sovereignty. So we have two sets of fears: fear of the insurgency (internal) and fear of foreign troops (external). Let’s compare and analyze

Why many in northern Nigeria are opposed to U.S./foreign troop presence

Sovereignty and control

The letter from northern elders emphasizes that allowing foreign bases or troops could jeopardize Nigeria’s independence in defence and foreign policy. They point out that Nigeria has resisted foreign military bases historically (since the Anglo-Nigerian defence pact era) and that any shift should be deliberated with national consensus.

Track record and trust issues

The letter raises concern that U.S./French operations in the Sahel have not convincingly curbed terrorism, so relying on them may not achieve the intended benefit. Local communities may worry about foreign troops being seen as occupiers, or being targeted by insurgents, thereby increasing risk locally.

Economic, environmental and social implications

The northern leaders warn that building and hosting foreign military infrastructure can shift government resources away from education, health, agriculture and infrastructure in regions that are already lagging. They also point to potential environmental damage from base construction (deforestation, water contamination) and inflation of living costs for vulnerable populations. Regional relations and unintended consequences there is a fear that hosting foreign troops may strain Nigeria’s relations with neighboring Sahel countries or alter strategic balances in the region. Also, if insurgents target foreign troops, communities near bases may bear the brunt.

Local voice and consent

The push-back from northern elites suggests they feel the decision is being taken without adequate local consultation. This undermines trust and acceptance.

Comparing the two threats: Insurgency vs. Foreign troop presence the insurgency remains the immediate, acute threat for many communities in the north, insurgents attack homes, farms, schools, abduct children, and displace families.

This threat is tangible, ongoing, and has hurt livelihoods and human security. Foreign troop presence is a potential risk, but less immediate at present, the Nigerian government denies there are formal plans to establish U.S. military bases in Nigeria. The risk is thus more about what could happen (foreign bases, foreign troops, being drawn into broader conflicts) rather than what is happening imminently. However, sometimes the perception of risk is as powerful as actual risk, especially when local communities feel their interests may not be safeguarded.

The interplay between the two: It is possible that a foreign troop presence is aimed at helping counter the insurgency but the foreign troops could themselves become targets, or accelerate militarization in areas already fragile, which may increase civilian vulnerability. If the insurgency is strong and foreign troops are deployed without local community buy-in, the dynamic could shift from purely insurgent threat to a more complex security environment involving both insurgents and external forces.

What this means for people in northern Nigeria

For individuals and communities in the north, several practical concerns emerge:

Who do you trust? If foreign troops arrive, are they seen as liberators, as neutral partners, or as outsiders? Local community trust is essential. Will the foreign presence reduce the insurgent threat, or shift the threat? If foreign bases are established, insurgents may escalate attacks in nearby communities, or seek to provoke local resentment. Will local voices be heard? If affected communities are excluded from decision-making, the foreign presence may feel imposed, increasing local opposition. Will resources be diverted? If hosting foreign troops means less investment in local infrastructure, schooling, health, agriculture, the long-term wellbeing of the region may suffer even if security improves. Will the presence of foreign troops make the region a bigger target? The leaders’ letter suggests concern that foreign bases may attract insurgent attacks or draw the region into broader geopolitics.

Conclusion: Whom to fear, and what to watch

The insurgency remains the more immediate threat for northern Nigeria. The violence, displacement and insecurity caused by groups like Boko Haram/ISWAP are clear, present and widespread. At the same time, the idea of U.S. or foreign troops being brought into northern Nigeria is rightfully causing fear and resistance from many local leaders because of the sovereignty, economic, social and strategic implications. Ideally, the foreign involvement should be in the form of support, training, intelligence not large-scale foreign combat deployments or bases that are remote from community oversight.

For communities: what matters is that any foreign troop presence is transparent, has local consent, protects civilians, respects sovereignty and is part of a comprehensive strategy (not a stand-alone “military fix”). The biggest mistake would be to treat foreign troops as a substitute for good governance, community development and local security reform. Without those, the insurgency threat may persist and the foreign troop presence may bring unintended harm.

Mustapha Bature Sallama

Medical/Science communicator ,Private Investigator, Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Analysis

International Conflict management and Peace Building. Alumni Gandhi-King Global Academy United State Institute of Peace Building USIP