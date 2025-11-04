Power Knows No Age: The Elderly’s Hunger For More

Hamad Nubania Siddique

“Has governance become a pensioner’s hub?”

53.66%, this represents the population of valid voters in Cameroon who granted the 92-year-old Paul Biya an eighth term in the October 12, 2025, elections, to manage and steer the affairs of Cameroon. Paul Biya is the world’s oldest Leader who began his presidential journey in 1982, and with his re-election, he can now serve until 2032. As some schools of thought claimed the election was a mere masquerade, which led to massive protests and rallies, and the loss of lives of two citizens, Paul Biya still holds the mantle. The relentless 83-year-old Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo of Equatorial Guinea continued his regime as the hope of the West African Country on the 26th of November 2022, where he garnered 97% of the vote on a turnout of 98%. At the same age as H.E. Nguema, the Ivory Coast’s Alassane Ouattara has secured his fourth term to govern the Ivorians with a whopping 89.77% of the total votes cast in the 25th October,2025 elections, the headlines reported.

The governance of countries in Africa has been likened to a “TikTok challenge” for the aged elites on the continent. The list continues with Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe (83 years), Nangolo Mbumba of Namibia (83 years), Jean-Lucien Kwassi Lanyo Savi de Tove’ at the age of 86, who is currently serving as the President of Togo. The Former President of my own motherland, Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwah Akuffo-Addo, in his 80’s ruled the country until the 2024 elections, where his tenure of office ended

P.L.O. Lumumba, a Kenyan Lawyer in a speech once stated, “A good dancer must learn when to leave the stage”. These Leaders, during their early days of governance, were heroes, changing the lives of citizens in their various countries for the better. Research has it that Paul Biya, in 2006, introduced an anti-corruption campaign dubbed “Operation Epervier”, which led to the arrest of high-ranking government officials. He also introduced political reforms in the early 1990s, allowing multiparty elections in Cameroon. Ghana’s Akuffo-Addo began a free Senior High School Policy across various public schools in the country, which enables Ghanaians to attend Senior High School without having to pay tuition and other basic fees. The Ivory leader Alassane Ouattara is said to have constructed 14 technical and vocational institutions, built roads, and 22 bridges for the Ivorians. The success of a country is progressive; therefore, it cannot be achieved solely by an individual. Therefore, after ruling for a period, one must hand over the mantle to a competent successor to continue the legacy they left behind.

The gerontocratic nature of our contemporary political scene has left a lot of people in a dilemma, leaving us to continue pondering on the same question, “Has governance become a pensioner’s hub?”. Not only in Africa, but this situation has become a pandemic across the globe, whereby people’s age has become the fundamental requirement for which a political mandate can be given out to them to rule. There is a popular African proverb that says, “what an adult sees while sitting, a youth can never see even if he stands on the tallest tree”, but should this adage always play an influential role in our political decision-making? There is no iota of doubt on the fact that, for a country to develop rapidly, it must be left in the control of people with numerous years of experience and knowledge, but what is the value of experience and knowledge when one is not physically strong and healthy enough to carry out the necessary developmental tasks? It always saddens the heart of the youth when we must witness our leaders always being carried about in search of treatment for their ailments or being caught in a deep sleep out of tiredness during international meetings while governmental responsibilities are left adjure. Every country has a group of youth who are endowed and equipped with vibrant leadership skills and knowledge to change the country`s narrative into an interesting one.

Not just in Africa but across the world, according to NBC News, on August,30,2023, the 81-year-old Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell froze for more than 30 seconds during a press conference, and that was not the first time he experienced this situation; it first occurred in July at a news conference on Capitol Hill. A worse situation took place in an African country, where the South Sudanese President Salva Kiir wet himself during an event. These two are both men with quality experience when it comes to leadership, but should they be jeopardizing their health for the sake of governance?

Research conducted by the Pew Research centre indicated that some nations are beginning to give young people the opportunity to lead the countries. The youngest among these leaders is Burkina Faso`s Ibrahim Traore, who is 37years of age; on the contrary, the oldest Leader in the world currently is Cameroon’s Paul Biya, who is 92years old. These details provided may seem to be just mere numbers, but it is a very disturbing situation because the median age of current national leaders is 62. We are all aware that to rule a country, one must be very active and healthy; therefore, shouldn’t the youth be given more chances to operate the government while they are coached and guided by the aged? At age 60, according to psychologists and Medical doctors, one must take rest from active service and anything that requires a lot of energy investment; hence, active governmental activities should be handled by the youth. The Youth are more vibrant, energetic, and healthier, and with such characteristics, executing governmental tasks would be smoother and more efficient.

Ghana has stipulated in Article 62 of its constitution that a President can serve only two terms in office, despite the ongoing debates which suggest that it should be increased to four or six terms to enable rulers to accomplish their promises.

The constitution, article 62 (b), despite having 40 years as the required minimum age for presidential candidates, lacks a required maximum age, which could help control how aged individuals are rushing to grab political. Cameroon, just as Ghana has stipulated in Article 6 of their 2008 Constitution, Section 117 (1), a candidate must be at least 35 years of age, but they also do not have a maximum age limit. Not just Ghana and Cameroon, most African countries battle with the same issue

Let’s come together in solidarity to say “NO” to gerontocracy and unveil a new face of youthful politics across the globe, just as Senegal has given H.E. Bassirou Diomaye Faye, of 45years, the opportunity to be their Leader, the whole of Africa can emulate that and help change the narrative.