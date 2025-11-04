Global Concern Over Côte d’Ivoire’s 2025 Presidential Election

Rev. Paul Gaizie Arhinnful

An Appeal for Transparency, Fairness, and Democratic Accountability The world must not turn a blind eye to the troubling developments that emerged from the presidential election held on October 25, 2025, in Côte d’Ivoire.

This election, far from strengthening democracy, has raised deep concerns about transparency, inclusiveness, and the sanctity of the people’s will.

Reports indicate that the main opposition party, PPACI, called for a boycott after its leader, former President Laurent Gbagbo, was disqualified from participating. The reason cited was a pending legal matter, even though the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague had fully acquitted and exonerated him of all charges.

According to the official results announced by the Electoral Commission:

President Alassane Ouattara – 89.77%

Simone Gbagbo – 2.42%

Registered voters – 8.7 million

Voter turnout – 50%

This means that only about 4.35 million citizens voted, while nearly five million abstained.

Such figures reflect widespread voter apathy and a profound lack of trust in the electoral system. Equally alarming are credible reports that journalists were barred from publishing provisional results, leaving the electoral process vulnerable to manipulation and robbing citizens of transparency.

These developments undermine the principles of democracy, accountability, and press freedom — values that the world community must steadfastly defend.

As a concerned African leader and citizen of the world, I hereby make a passionate appeal to:

The President of the United States of America,

The Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany,

The Secretary-General of the United Nations,

The African Union (AU), and The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS)

—to call for an impartial review or rerun of the 2025 presidential election in Côte d’Ivoire, with the participation of all qualified candidates, including former President Laurent Gbagbo. Only a free, fair, and inclusive election can restore public confidence, protect human dignity, and preserve peace in Côte d’Ivoire.

The lessons of history remind us that political exclusion and silenced voices often lead to instability and conflict — outcomes that must be prevented at all costs.

Côte d’Ivoire stands at a defining moment. Let this moment awaken the conscience of world leaders, civil society, and the international media. Democracy must never be reduced to a ceremony of formality — it must reflect the true choice of the people.

Rev. Paul Gaizie Arhinnful

President / Founder

Committed Christians Association International

P.O.Box 1115,

University of Ghana, Legon, Accra.

Ghana, West Africa.