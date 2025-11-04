ModernGhana logo
Nationwide recruitment for security services to begin on November 15

  Tue, 04 Nov 2025
TUE, 04 NOV 2025

The Ministry of the Interior has announced that recruitment into Ghana’s key security agencies — the Police Service, Prisons Service, National Fire Service, and Immigration Service — will officially open from 15th November to 15th December 2025.

According to the Ministry, the nationwide exercise is part of government’s strategic effort to strengthen internal security, improve public safety, and enhance service delivery across all security institutions.

In an official statement, the Ministry said it is seeking to attract “suitably qualified, disciplined, and patriotic Ghanaian citizens” who are ready to serve the nation with integrity and professionalism.

It explained that details of the available vacancies, eligibility requirements, and application procedures for each agency will soon be made public, urging prospective applicants to review all instructions carefully before submitting their applications.

“Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted and invited for screening, aptitude tests, and background verification,” the Ministry stated, adding that the recruitment process will be transparent, merit-based, and strictly free of charge.

The Ministry cautioned applicants against engaging middlemen or paying money to individuals who claim they can influence recruitment outcomes, warning that such actions will result in automatic disqualification and possible prosecution.

It further stressed that the Ministry and its agencies do not charge any fees at any stage of the exercise and that anyone found submitting false information or forged documents will face legal action.

Additional details on how to apply will be communicated in due course, as the Ministry reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring a fair and credible recruitment process across all internal security services.

