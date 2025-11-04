German President honours Prof. Frimpong-Boateng for promoting Ghana-Germany medical cooperation

Renowned Ghanaian cardiothoracic surgeon, Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng, has been honoured with the Federal Cross of Merit by the President of the Federal Republic of Germany, Dr. Frank-Walter Steinmeier, for his outstanding contribution to medical cooperation between Ghana and Germany.

The award, presented on Monday, November 3, at the residence of the German Ambassador in Accra, formed part of the German President’s three-day state visit to Ghana.

Professor Frimpong-Boateng was recognised for establishing enduring partnerships in medical practice, education, and research between the two countries.

President Steinmeier commended Prof. Frimpong-Boateng’s sustained collaboration with German medical and research institutions, noting that his work has strengthened research and professional exchange in cardiovascular medicine.

Speaking to the media after receiving the honour, Prof. Frimpong-Boateng described the recognition as both humbling and thought-provoking.

“I am very grateful for this recognition from Germany,” he said. “However, it is sad that sometimes it takes another country to value what we do for Ghana. I will continue to work for the good of our country through collaboration with our German friends.”

The Federal Cross of Merit, also known as Verdienstkreuz am Bande, is one of Germany’s highest national honours, awarded to individuals who have made significant contributions to the country or advanced Germany’s relations with other nations.

Brief background on Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng:

Professor Frimpong-Boateng trained as a medical doctor at the University of Ghana before pursuing postgraduate studies in Germany, where he specialised in cardiac surgery at the Hannover Medical School. He later became one of the pioneers of heart transplantation in Germany.

Upon his return to Ghana in 1989, he established the National Cardiothoracic Centre at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital and later served as the hospital’s Chief Executive Officer.

The Centre, which also houses the Ghana Heart Foundation—founded by him—has performed life-saving surgeries for thousands of patients and serves as a major training hub for medical professionals across Africa.

Prof. Frimpong-Boateng has also facilitated several research exchange programmes between Ghanaian and German medical institutions.

He is a professor at the University of Ghana Medical School and served as Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation from 2017 to 2021.