Ghana must rethink water management systems to achieve SDG 6 by 2030 — Ing. Ato Brown

Headlines A file photo of tap water
TUE, 04 NOV 2025
A file photo of tap water

A retired Country Manager of the World Bank Group, Engineer Ato Brown, has urged Ghana to review and strengthen its water management systems to ensure the country achieves Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 6; universal access to clean water and sanitation by 2030.

He made the call while speaking on the theme of the 36th MOLE WASH Conference, “Advancing innovation, partnerships and evidence for a harmonised and regulated WASH sector in Ghana,” at the opening ceremony held on Monday, November 3, at Gomoa Fetteh in the Central Region.

Ing. Brown, who has played a significant role in Ghana’s WASH policy reforms over the years, warned that despite progress in coverage, the country risks regression if current inefficiencies, weak governance, and poor infrastructure management persist.

“We cannot normalize poor infrastructure chasing development. It’s time to let infrastructure lead development,” he said.

He lamented that increasing dependence on sachet water, unreliable pipe systems, and weak sanitation infrastructure are signs of stagnation in the country's water and sanitation progress.

“When the population we serve no longer trusts water from the pipe, that’s a sign of failure. We are doing well by international standards, but the details show we are beginning to decline, and it’s a wake-up call for us all,” Ing. Brown stressed.

He further called for strategic investment, stronger regulation, and evidence-based planning, cautioning that political interference and operational inefficiencies are undermining performance in key state water agencies.

The 36th MOLE WASH Conference, organised by CONIWAS in collaboration with development partners, seeks to promote innovation, partnership, and accountability within Ghana’s WASH sector to help meet the SDG 6 target by 2030.

Among the participating organisations is the Media Coalition Against Open Defecation (M-CODe), sponsored by World Vision Ghana.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

A file photo of tap water Ghana must rethink water management systems to achieve SDG 6 by 2030 — Ing. Ato ...

