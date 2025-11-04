Health Ministry urges doctors to stop changing postings to ensure fair distribution

The Ministry of Health, led by Minister Mintah Akandoh, has called on newly recruited doctors to accept postings to the available vacancies across the country as part of government’s effort to ensure equitable and fair distribution of medical professionals.

According to the Ministry, the ongoing posting exercise forms a crucial part of its broader plan to strengthen healthcare delivery by ensuring that every region and district hospital has access to qualified doctors.

"This exercise is part of the Ministry's broader commitment to improve evenly distribution of health professionals to ensure quality healthcare delivery nationwide," the Ministry said in an official statement.

The Health Ministry stressed that the entire posting process is being conducted strictly through its official online portal, adding that no individual or group has been authorised to collect money or influence postings in any way.

It warned eligible doctors not to fall victim to middlemen who may demand money with promises to “alter or fast-track their postings,” describing such actions as fraudulent and subject to investigation.

"In our quest to achieve universal health coverage, the Ministry of Health is firmly maintaining its policy of equitable distribution of doctors to all districts," the statement added.

The Ministry encouraged all qualified doctors to visit its official website to complete their registration and confirm their placements before the deadline indicated on the portal, reaffirming its commitment to fairness, transparency, and national healthcare equity.