NSMQ: St Augustine’s College makes second consecutive spot at grand finale  

The St Augustine's College, in the National Science and Maths Quiz competition, has eliminated Pope John SHS & Minor Seminary, and Amaniampong SHS, to book a ticket for the grand finale for the second consecutive time.

They obtained 46 points at the end of the thrilling contest to kick out Pope John SHS who scored 38, with Amaniampong SHS, securing 23 points.

The contest opened on a flat note with wrong answers from all the three schools to a round of questions on carbon.

The contest delivered a lacklustre first round, with each wrong answer greeted with indistinct murmurings of disappointment and disapproval from the audience, killing the initial excitement that characterised the contest.

The round ended with 13, nine points and eight points respectively for Pope John, Augustine's and Amaniampong SHS.

The excitement was, however, reignited in the speed race but with very little to show for all schools in terms of scores.

The second round ended in cumulative points of 15 for Pope John SHS, 11 for St Augustine's, and 10 for Amaniampong SHS.

The problem of the day was conclusively resolved by St Augustine's and Pope John SHS, earning them the full score of 10 points each, unfortunately, Amaniampong SHS had nothing for the round.

The excitement of the competition came into full swing when St Augustine's and Pope John went neck and neck in the fourth round with 37 and 35 points, respectively.

St Augustine's, however, swiftly opened the gap in the fifth round after answering three out of four riddles to book a seat in the grand finale for the second consecutive time.

They are seeking to redeem themselves after they lost the championship title narrowly to Mfantsipim School in the grand finale of the 2024 competition.

Once again, Augustine's will battle it out with Mfantsipim School and a third school yet to be determined in the third and final contest of the semi-finals of the competition.

