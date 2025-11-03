Asante-Akyem-South MP Must Be Expelled, Pronto, from NPP!

It makes matters even worse, in the wake of the inexcusably ethnocentric remarks allegedly made by Mr. Kwaku Asante Boateng, the New Patriotic Party-sponsored Member of Parliament for Asante-Akyem-South Constituency, in the Asante Region, against former Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia, to the immitigably damnable effect that the Walewale-born Mamprugu/Mamprusi native from the Akufo-Addo-created North East Region, belongs to an ethno-regional group and polity of slaves who were deliberately brought into the rank-and-file membership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to serve the primary needs and the interests of Asante-descended bona fide members of the party, when all that the General-Secretary of the NPP can do and/or say in response to such blatant act of “tribal-baiting” is to lamely issue an equally morally and civically unflattering and, perhaps, an even worse statement of institutional and ideological dissociation rather condescendingly claiming that: “We welcome all citizens who subscribe to our core values and principles and are willing to contribute to Ghana’s democratic developmental[sic] agenda” (See “NPP distances itself from MP's remarks” Modernghana.com 11/2/25).

Now, there are at least a couple of problems here that need to be promptly resolved, if matters are not to get even more explosively out of hand or the control of the party’s leadership. The first and foremost problem regards the “royal plural noun or pronoun” of “We.” Precisely who or what group of Ghanaian citizens is the rather rhetorically ambiguous “We” pronoun in obvious reference to? We cannot simply and facilely assume or presume. In other words, the most strategically constructive manner for Mr. Justin Kodua Frimpong to have tackled what Americans term as the “Monkey Wrench” which the Asante-Akyem-South Member of Parliament has so scandalously clapped and/or slapped onto the electoral fortunes of the so-called Elephant Party in the months and, perhaps, even the years ahead is unarguably incalculable and strategically and morally inextricably and indelibly invidious.

Which is that the idea that, somehow, the so-called Danquah-Busia-Dombo-inspired neoliberal and socioeconomically progressive institutional establishment of the New Patriotic Party is the exclusive and the especial property and patrimony of a specific group of Akan people in a certain part of the country. Now, we need to highlight and/or critically underscore the phraseology of “a specific group of Akan people” because this most lurid and morally repulsive sentiment came virulently and volcanically to the fore in the wake of the hitherto procedurally unprecedented decision by then Candidate Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to buck party protocol and exercise the maximum of his individual discretion, under circumstances that at the time clearly appeared to have mischievously played into the hands of the leadership of the most dominant faction of the New Patriotic Party, to effectively neutralize what contemptuously appeared to that “Entitlement-Oriented” cabal of party stalwarts to be the vaulting presidential ambition of what the latter group of factionalists tacitly deemed to be a “Second-Tier Status Citizen.”

We all witnessed the painful unfolding of the foregoing event at the time with horror and utter discombobulation, when a two-term lame-duck President John (Kofi Diawuo) “The Gentle Giant” Agyekum-Kufuor decided to stage a National Day of Honors that was strikingly akin to a “Bokassaian” display of pomp and pageantry, among the maiden list of honorees and awardees which neither the 2008 Presidential Nominee and the Candidate of the then-ruling New Patriotic Party, to wit, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and his then Deputy or Presidential Running-Mate, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, were scandalously albeit not altogether unpredictably nowhere to be found. So, in practical and historical terms, Mr. Kwaku Asante Boateng unarguably belongs to a long-established and an entrenched tradition of an ethno-monarchical tradition in the so-called Elephant Party that seems to be only getting more deeply entrenched and steelier in its grips. And, of course, Dear Reader, we both thought that the proverbial and the metaphorical pachyderm was all along domiciled in the Tropical Rainforests of both the Western and the Akufo-Addo-created Western-North regions. Or didn’t we?

Which was also why when a “Wheelchair-Bound” Osabarima Kofi Diawuo of the Great Kingdom of Atwima-Nwabiagya miraculously ejaculated from his securely fastened state-of-the-art motorized wheelchair in March or April of 2024, in the Ultra-Modern Auditorium of the University of Professional Studies-Accra, and literally drew a rabbit out of his Stetson’s hat and started panegyrizing the political and the ideological “outsider” in the sinister company of the Archbishop of Akyem-Abomosu and Kyebi, such spectacular display of orgasm could not have been more tragicomically likened to the morbid and the strategically self-mutilating reflection of strikingly similar things to come, a foreshadowing of sorts, almost suicidally at the expense of the “Booklong” and “Pound-Foolish” Bob Acres who ought to have seen this coming from a Hundred Miles Away, but chose self-deceptively to wave a flag of foolery in anticipation of a foolproof longevity, as the great Akan thinkers and sages of yore were wont to say.

Now, of course, he would only be able to live long enough as a foolish old man to tell his “Had-I-Known” Story to the up-and-coming wiser ones. The fact of the matter and one which Mr. Kodua Frimpong or Frimpong Kodua obviously missed is that as a statutorily sanctioned public political enterprise, the New Patriotic Party is decidedly and unarguably freely accessible to all bona fide Ghanaian nationals and citizens of who so choose to be enrolled or listed as dues-paying members, irrespective of ethnicity, creed or religious orientation - and sexual orientation as well, one hopes.

Now, releasing such an inexcusably lame riposte dissociating the party leadership and institutional establishment from Mr. Kwaku Asante Boateng who, according to Mr. Andrew “Andy” Appiah-Kubi, had been brutally and fiercely used by the party’s establishment to unseat the latter, that is, the immediate-past NPP-sponsored Member of Parliament for Asante-Akyem-South Constituency, actually plays into the hands of an otherwise grossly and strategically incompetent former Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia. In short, the least service that the Frimpong Kodua Gang can do to save both the soul and the institutional establishment of the New Patriotic Party is to promptly expel Mr. Asante Boateng from the party, and possibly replace the latter with a far more intelligent and emotionally and psychologically mature Andy Appiah-Kubi or even a completely new and a more progressive party stalwart from the district.

By Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., PhD

Professor Emeritus, Department of English

SUNY-Nassau Community College

Garden City, New York

E-mail: [email protected]