This is why Attorney-General dropped charges against Akonta Mining Manager

The Office of the Attorney-General (AG) has officially withdrawn all charges against Mr. Edward Akuoko, a Manager of Akonta Mining Company Limited and the fourth accused in the ongoing criminal case involving the company and its officials.

A formal notice filed at the Accra High Court (Criminal Division) on Monday stated that the withdrawal was made in accordance with Section 59 of the Criminal and Other Offences (Procedure) Act, 1960 (Act 30).

The notice, signed by Deputy Attorney-General Dr. Justice Srem Sai, confirmed that Mr. Akuoko had been discharged from prosecution in connection with all charges previously brought against him.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, October 28, the High Court withdrew a bench warrant it had issued earlier for the arrest of the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi.

The decision followed Wontumi’s appearance in court shortly after the warrant was issued. The warrant, issued around 9:40 a.m., remained active until Wontumi and his legal team arrived after 10 a.m. to plead for its withdrawal. It was officially rescinded at 11:30 a.m.

The withdrawal of charges marks a significant development in the high-profile case that has drawn national attention due to its connection with alleged illegal mining activities in the Tano Nimiri Forest Reserve.

Mr. Akuoko was standing trial alongside four others—Akonta Mining Limited, Chairman Wontumi, Operations Manager Kwadwo Owusu Bempah, and a co-director of the company, Kwame Antwi, who, along with Bempah, is currently said to be at large. The charges arose from alleged illegal mining operations conducted within the Tano Nimiri Forest Reserve without the necessary authorisation.

According to the charge sheet, Akonta Mining Company Limited, incorporated in 2010, is jointly owned by Bernard Antwi Boasiako and Kwame Antwi. Prosecutors, however, maintain that Wontumi has exercised sole operational control since the company’s formation. Investigators are still working to verify the identity of the listed co-director.

The case was triggered by petitions to the Ghana Police Service alleging that Akonta Mining was unlawfully operating inside the protected Tano Nimiri Forest Reserve without the required permits and approvals.

While the company held leases in Samreboi and Abekoase—areas outside the forest—in July 2022, its application in August 2022 to mine within the reserve was rejected. Despite this, Akonta Mining allegedly transported excavators bearing its logo into the forest and began large-scale operations.

Authorities later discovered unauthorised structures, including checkpoints and temporary housing for workers. The illegal operations were said to involve over 40 excavators, causing what prosecutors described as “severe” environmental destruction across 13 hectares of protected land and contaminating parts of the Tano River.

The charge sheet also recounts an incident on August 17, 2022, when a joint team from the Forestry Commission, Samartex Timber and Plywood Company, and members of the media visited the site. During the operation, some workers and equipment were seized. However, as the team attempted to leave, they were reportedly confronted by an armed group allegedly led by Edward Akuoko and Kwadwo Owusu Bempah. The team was only allowed to depart after surrendering the confiscated equipment.

According to Deputy Attorney-General Dr. Justice Srem Sai, law enforcement officers made several unsuccessful attempts to arrest the accused persons. After a tense confrontation in Kumasi, both Chairman Wontumi and Edward Akuoko were eventually arrested to face prosecution.