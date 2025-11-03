ModernGhana logo
'I’m ready to swear by the Quran, also swear by the Bible if I instructed you to release galamseyers' – Collins Dauda dares NAIMOS Commander

  Mon, 03 Nov 2025
Headlines Member of Parliament for Asutifi South, Collins Dauda
MON, 03 NOV 2025
Member of Parliament for Asutifi South, Collins Dauda

Member of Parliament for Asutifi South, Collins Dauda, has vehemently refuted allegations that he directed the commander of the National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat (NAIMOS) taskforce to free arrested persons following a violent confrontation between residents and security personnel at Hwidiem in the Ahafo Region.

The veteran legislator firmly distanced himself from the incident, stressing that he played no role in the alleged release of suspects detained by the taskforce.

“The Pan-African Parliament was holding meetings in South Africa, and I had travelled from Ghana to attend. While I was there, I received several calls from constituents saying some military personnel were carrying out an operation. I asked the Assembly member to go to the site so I could speak with the team leader, but he refused to engage with me,” he said on Asempa FM on Monday, November 3, 2025.

Mr. Dauda said that his colleague, the Member of Parliament for Asutifi North, Ebenezer Kwaku Addo, later reached out to him, informing him that he was in the area to attend a funeral.

“I pleaded with him, considering his position, to go and speak with the commander, as perhaps the commander would not refuse him,” Dauda said. “He did not plan to go there initially; I only asked him so I could get a briefing.”

Mr. Dauda noted that after visiting the site, the Asutifi North MP was briefed by the taskforce commander on the discovery of illegal mining operations and the destruction of some equipment.

“I did not intervene in the operation. The call even dropped during the conversation, and I did not call back. Later, I heard that some youth attacked the team as they moved to the police station. That is all I know about the matter,” he said.

According to him, the commander had mentioned that the taskforce came across illegal mining activity along the roadside near Goaso, prompting them to act immediately.

“I could not speak with him for long, and the line dropped. Once I heard it was galamsey, I did not follow up,” he added.

Mr. Dauda was categorical in rejecting any suggestion that he interfered with the taskforce’s operations or ordered the release of any suspects. “I did not instruct the commander to release anyone. If he is a Catholic, he should swear with his rosary; if not, he can use his Bible. I am willing to hold the Quran and swear,” he said. “The conversation was not even completed before the line dropped. I did not give any such instruction.”

His statement follows reports of an ongoing investigation by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) into the violent attack on the NAIMOS taskforce at Hwidiem on Saturday, November 1, 2025. The team was reportedly ambushed by a mob while handing over suspects and seized items at the Hwidiem Police Station, resulting in damage to several vehicles.

The Asutifi North MP, Ebenezer Kwaku Addo, has also publicly denied claims that he led residents to assault the taskforce, insisting that his only role was to help calm tensions and support local security efforts to restore order.

Both legislators have pledged their full cooperation with the CID and reiterated their commitment to peace, lawful governance, and the fight against illegal mining in their constituencies.

